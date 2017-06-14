It wasn't Terrell Davis who watched Broncos practice but Hall of Famer Terrell Davis

It was a big day for running backs at Broncos minicamp Wednesday.

C.J. Anderson ran strong. Devontae Booker showed up his explosive burst. De’Angelo Henderson, the rookie, moved up and got some reps with Trevor Siemian.

And then there was the best Bronco running back of them all. That would be Hall of Famer, Terrell Davis. (Apologies to ‘’The Franchise,’’ Floyd Little, who is a close second).

And to think Davis almost quit before he started.

“Almost,’’ Davis said Wednesday following the Broncos’ minicamp practice. “Let’s just say that if I spoke better Japanese I wouldn’t be here. I was this close to waking out of there.’’

Davis was a sixth-round pick by the Broncos in the 1995 draft – late enough to get cut without hesitation – and in the Broncos’ first preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers, he got just one handoff from quarterback Bill Musgrave and gained zero yards.

For the second preseason game, the Broncos played the 49ers again, only this time in Tokyo for what was called the American Bowl.

During the week, Davis called down to the front desk to check on a flight back to the states but a communication barrier created too much hassle.

He stuck around and delivered the big hit on kickoff coverage to a 49er named Tyronne Drakeford.

The rest is history. He started his career with four seasons of at least 1,100 yards rushing – including 2,008 yards in 1998 – and became the best postseason running back in NFL history. (You can look it up).

He is getting ready to be inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, during a four-day ceremony, Aug. 3-6, in Canton, Ohio.

And now Davis has a motivational story to tell teams, players and kids he speaks to.

“My thing is that if you quit, the result is always failure,’’ Davis said. “If you don’t quit, you never know what the outcome can be. Quitting on yourself should never be an option, and I almost did. Thank God that I didn’t.’’

