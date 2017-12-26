It's Paxton Time: Broncos to start Lynch vs. Chiefs in meaningless finale

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 30: Quarterback Paxton Lynch #12 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the game against the San Diego Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) (Photo: Dustin Bradford, 2016 Getty Images)

KUSA - For different reasons, there is nothing for the Denver Broncos or the Kansas City Chiefs to play for Sunday at eventually-to-be-renamed Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

The 5-10 Broncos have long been eliminated from the playoffs. The 9-6 Chiefs have the AFC West Division clinched and can’t improve on, or drop from, their No. 4 playoff seeding.

So why should anybody watch? Paxton Lynch. And for the Chiefs, rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes II.

"Going to try to help get us one more win,'' Lynch said at his locker Tuesday.

Lynch will start and if he’s able, play the entire game.

“Our first goal is to win a football game. But again with it being a quarterback issue going into the offseason, we want to see him play,’’ Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said Tuesday. “To see what this player is. And obviously to win a game is the first priority. Not saying if he’s playing we can’t win.’’

Win or lose, Bronco players are going to their various hometowns on Monday. So winning won’t change the overall tone of a lousy season. Not unless 6-10 matters more than 5-11. Some would argue the Broncos are better off at 5-11 than 6-10. Next year’s draft position and all.

Sunday is all about next year. The Broncos must play Lynch because they need to get a better feel whether they want him to stick around as the backup quarterback next year.

He won’t start in 2018. Lynch has played enough for NFL experts to conclude he needs more development.

The Broncos will first try to sign a veteran free agent as their starting quarterback during the offseason. The top three are Drew Brees, Jimmy Garoppolo and Kirk Cousins.

At this point, it’s difficult to believe the current state of the Broncos will attract such elite quarterbacks, but should John Elway pull off some recruiting magic, there could be a chance Lynch would stick around for another year or two as an understudy.

He’s a first-round draft pick, remember. It’s not easy giving up on a first-round pick after two seasons. There is talent there. Sometimes it takes one quarterback longer than another to come on.

“We simply want to see this guy play,’’ Joseph said. “He hadn’t played much as a Bronco. It’s simple, guys, we want to see him play.’’

© 2017 KUSA-TV