Jed York pulling for Kyle Shanahan's team, discusses John Lynch

SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 15: CEO Jed York addresses the media at Levi's Stadium on January 15, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. The San Francisco 49ers announced Jim Tomsula as their new head coach to replace Jim Harbaugh. (Photo: Michael Zagaris, 2015 Michael Zagaris)

HOUSTON - Jed York is the San Francisco 49ers owner who is pulling for the Atlanta Falcons’ offense today in Super Bowl LI.

“I try not to say who I’m rooting for but it’s hard to not root for Kyle,’’ York said Saturday night as he walked the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors show. “Obviously, I give them a ton of credit for where they are. It’s not easy to sit and wait for somebody but if you’re going to wait, I hope they get the job finished.’’

Kyle Shanahan is the Falcons’ offensive coordinator who, if all goes well, will become the 49ers’ new head coach as the black-and-red confetti falls from the NRG Stadium roof following his Super Bowl matchup against the New England Patriots.

The Falcons, with Shanahan calling the plays for quarterback Matt Ryan, have the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense while the Patriots have the No. 1 scoring defense.

The last time such a matchup occurred in a Super Bowl, it didn’t work out for the Broncos. Peyton Manning and his single-season, record-setting offense got drummed by Seattle, 43-8.

Shanahan’s Falcons should be blowout proof because they don’t figure to abandon their strong running game. When Super Bowl 51 is finished, Shanahan will join new general manager John Lynch and player personnel director Adam Peters in rebuilding the 49ers.

All three have strong Denver Bronco connections: Shanahan is the son of former Broncos’ head coach Mike Shanahan, Lynch is a former safety, and Peters is a former scout who last year served as director of college scouting.

Shanahan’s hire was expected. Lynch’s announcement shocked the NFL because he had no previous executive, scouting or coaching experience. Not that there’s an experienced executive, scout or coach who understands football more than John Lynch.

“Very excited,’’ York said. “I think we wanted to have a very open search and make sure there’s a good connection between our head coach and general manager. Obviously, you’ve covered John a little bit, you know him. People who don’t know him, you can probably give a better testimony than I can in a 15-second clip. I don’t think there’s anybody who has more integrity, or cares about the game more, that has as much passion and as much work ethic. I think he’s going to be an unbelievable general manager putting the right people around him and making sure he and the head coach have a vision for the team and I can’t wait to see how it all works out.’’

York was referring to the rift in recent years between 49ers’ GM Trent Baalke and coach Jim Harbaugh, and then Baalke and Chip Kelly that effectively and swiftly ruined a team that reached the Super Bowl in the 2012 season.

(© 2017 KUSA)