Joseph expected to tell team, public today Siemian is starting QB

ENGLEWOOD - Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph is expected to tell his team and the media today that Trevor Siemian will be the starting quarterback for a second consecutive season, a source told 9News.

Joseph has a 1:15 p.m. press conference today.

Siemian, a late, seventh-round draft pick out of Northwestern in 2015, was the Broncos’ starting quarterback in 14 of 16 games last season. Paxton Lynch, a first-round draft pick out of Memphis last year, started the other two games in which Siemian was injured.

When Joseph was hired January 12 to replace Gary Kubiak as head coach, he announced an open competition at quarterback.

Siemian and Lynch engaged in a battle for a little more than seven months before Joseph made his decision that had been expected since the Broncos’ preseason game Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California.

Through two preseason games, Siemian is 14 of 18 for 144 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions and a 118.5 passer rating. Lynch is 15 of 22 for just 81 yards with no touchdown passes or interceptions and a 74.2 rating. Lynch also has 39 yards rushing on seven carries. (Third-string quarterback Kyle Sloter is 12 of 13 for 144 yards with a touchdown for a 138.5 passer rating).

More than stats, though, Siemian demonstrated a greater feel for the passing game than Lynch.

The Broncos are expected to have their starters play the first half of their preseason game Saturday night against the Green Bay Packers at eventually-to-be-renamed Sports Authority Field and Mile High.

It will be the last time starters play before the Broncos’ regular-season opener September 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The back-end of the Broncos’ 90-man roster will play in preseason game No. 4 against the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 31.

