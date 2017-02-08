Joseph on Talib, Ward: 'We don't want to lose any great players'

Aqib Talib #21 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on October 13, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo: Harry How, 2016 Getty Images)

KUSA—In the vacuum of football as a business, Aqib Talib and T.J. Ward are vulnerable.

The guaranteed language in the contracts they signed with the Denver Broncos off the free agent market in 2014 has long expired. Rarely in the salary cap era does such a player make it through a fourth full season with his non-original team.

In Talib’s case, he turns 31 on Monday, which is getting up there by cornerback standards. He missed three games last season when a disc in his lower back flared up. His salary jumps from $8.5 million in 2016 to $11 million in 2017.

Ordinarily, veteran players who fall into this type of business box are discarded.

Yet, Talib has one thing going for him that trumps all: He’s good. First-team All Pro good. Talib is now the second-best player on the Broncos’ team, behind only pass-rushing linebacker Von Miller, but ahead of receiver Demaryius Thomas.

In an interview with 9NEWS from his new head coach office Tuesday, Vance Joseph indicated both Talib and Ward would return.

“They’re both great players,’’ Joseph said. “I don’t want to lose any great players. Talib’s a top five corner in the league so until we have to deal with that issue, we won’t. He’s under contract, he’s ours, and he’ll play for us.’’

In fact, Talib has three years left on his contract. He is also scheduled to make $11 million in 2018 and $8 million in 2019.

Ward is in the final year of his four-year deal that will pay him $4.5 million in 2017. While that’s a team-favorable rate for a quality player, Ward turned 30 in December at about the time his safety partner, Darian Stewart, received a contract extension that paid him $13 million in signing bonus and 2017 salary.

There are also two young safeties behind Ward and Stewart in Justin Simmons and Will Parks, both of whom are coming off encouraging rookie seasons.

Yet, Ward’s tenacious play is not about to depart from the Broncos’ league-best secondary, otherwise known as the No Fly Zone.

“With T.J. Ward, he’s a Pro Bowl-type talent and it’s a good thing to have good young core guys behind him,’’ Joseph said. “Because one day he’s going to have to move on but right now he’s ours. And I want him here.’’

(© 2017 KUSA)