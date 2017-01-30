Joseph promotes Studesville to assistant head coach

ENGLEWOOD, CO - JANUARY 12: Vance Josepf addresses the media after being introduced as the Denver Broncos new head coach during a press conference at the Paul D. Bowlen Memorial Broncos Centre on January 12, 2017 in Englewood, Colorado. (Photo: Matthew Stockman, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - Vance Joseph hasn’t been a boss for a month and already he’s shown compassion for the deserving.

The Denver Broncos’ freshly hired head coach, Joseph is promoting long-time running backs coach Eric Studesville to Assistant Head Coach.

Studesville will continue to be in charge of coaching C.J. Anderson, Devontae Booker and the Broncos’ running backs. It’s a task Statesville has handled for going on 21 NFL seasons, including eight with the Broncos.

But now that Studesville has added assistant head coach to his title, he will assist Joseph on a more wide-ranging coaching basis.

Studesville, 49, was a candidate for the New York Jets’ offensive coordinator position this offseason, a job that went to former New Orleans’ receivers coach John Morton.

Studesville served as the Broncos’ interim head coach for the final four games of the 2010 season, replacing the fired Josh McDaniels. Although the Broncos were already in the tank with a 3-9 record when Studesville took over, he did get a win out of rookie quarterback Tim Tebow against Gary Kubiak’s Houston Texans.

