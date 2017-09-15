Leary takes another step towards return with former Cowboys looming

(Photo: Mike Klis)

ENGLEWOOD - It’s becoming increasingly promising Broncos’ right guard Ron Leary will be able to play Sunday against his former Dallas Cowboys.

Leary suffered a concussion during the Broncos’ win Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. Although the head injury caused Leary to miss the second half, he was talking and smiling with his offensive line mates immediately after the game in the winning locker room.

He made another step towards clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol Friday by participating in the team’s walkthrough practice.

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph officially listed Leary as “questionable.”

“It was a walkthrough and he was out there so that part he passed,’’ Joseph said, referring to the concussion protocol. “There’s a couple more things he has to pass before he can play.’’

Leary was a Cowboys’ starting left guard the previous four seasons. He then used the leverage of free agency to sign a four-year, $36 million contract in March with the Broncos, who have since shifted him to right guard.

If Leary can’t play, veteran right guard Billy Turner is expected to fill in.

As for the rest of the Broncos’ injury report, rookie cornerback Brendan Langley is out with a knee sprain. Defensive lineman Zach Kerr is questionable although like Leary, he appears to be on the probable side of questionable.

Joseph confirmed defensive end Jared Crick would undergo back surgery that will likely end his season. And it’s possible newly signed defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin will play Sunday against the Cowboys.

