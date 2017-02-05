Lynch, Dawkins, Boselli finish inside top 10 in Hall voting

Elway, Kubiak, and Lynch (Photo: John Kuhrt)

HOUSTON -It was a great day of immortality for the Denver Broncos that was very close to an even better day.

Terrell Davis, the best running back in Broncos’ history, was one of five modern-era players selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame from the 15 finalists Saturday. Davis made it in his 11th year of eligibility.

Among those making the first cut from 15 to 10 on Saturday but unable to crack the elected five were former Bronco safeties John Lynch and Brian Dawkins, and Boulder native Tony Boselli, a left tackle for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That Lynch, in his fourth year as a finalist, and Dawkins, in his first year of eligibility, both made it inside the top 10, but failed to become one of the five elected suggests a classic case of vote splitting.

Which was especially a crushing blow to Lynch as he finished in the top 10 last year and appeared to be in position to rotate in this year.

“I’m disappointed but it’s one of those things where if it happens it’s OK, if not, life goes on, I’ve got a lot going on,’’ said Lynch, who is in his first days as the San Francisco 49ers general manager and has been busy putting together a personnel department and helping new head coach Kyle Shanahan assemble a coaching staff. “I have a lot to be thankful for. Sure there’s disappointment, but I’m good, I really am. I’ve got a lot on my mind, anyway.’’

Boselli had a Terrell Davis-like career in that he only had six healthy seasons for the Jaguars but was a Pro Bowler five times and – perhaps, most significantly – a first-team All Pro three times. Boselli also had a terrific game in the Jacksonville’s monumental upset of the Broncos in a 1996-season, second-round playoff game at old Mile High Stadium.

Boselli cracked the list of 25 semifinalists for the first time in his 10th year of eligibility last year, and he was a finalist for the first time this year. To go from years of making not making the top 25 to suddenly the top 10 in two years means Boselli has been building strong late momentum for the Hall of Fame.

“It’s very positive,’’ Boselli said. “Great honor. All the guys who made it are all worthy of it. Great players. You’re a little disappointed, but it’s OK, life goes on. Nothing changed. My career hasn’t changed, my life hasn’t changed.’’

Perhaps, Davis’ election Saturday will help Boselli’s case going forward as they were both the great-for-short-time candidates.

“Yeah, I guess,’’ Boselli said. “The length of my career is what it is. There’s nothing I can do about it. I’m really happy for Terrell Davis, what a great player. Played against him and he kicked our rear ends so I think he’s a Hall of Famer.’’

The five modern-era candidates who were elected were Davis, LaDainian Tomlinson, Kurt Warner, Morten Andersen and Jason Taylor.

The second five were Lynch, Dawkins, Boselli, Kevin Mawae and Ty Law.

Not making the first cut from 15 to 10 on Saturday in a vote by the 48-man selection committee were receivers Terrell Owens and Isaac Bruce, coach Don Coryell, offensive tackle Joe Jacoby and guard Alan Faneca.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Aug. 5 in Canton.

