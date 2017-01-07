Mastermind II: Broncos interview Kyle Shanahan

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 20: Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan looks on during a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 20, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Goodlett, 2015 Getty Images)

KUSA - Regardless of whether they hire Kyle Shanahan as their next head coach, here’s hoping the Denver Broncos paid attention during his interview Saturday morning to get ideas on how to run an offense.

A Denver contingent of general manager John Elway, president Joe Ellis, director of player personnel Matt Russell, director of team administration Mark Thewes, and vice president of public relations Patrick Smyth, met four hours Saturday morning with Shanahan at a northeast Atlanta hotel.

“He’s a very bright coach who’s had a tremendous year and has a great future,’’ Elway wrote on Twitter.

The Broncos are not participating in the NFL playoffs primarily because they failed to score more than 10 points in three consecutive December losses.

Denver ranked 27th in total offense, 22nd in scoring at 20.8 points per game.

The Atlanta Falcons are not only participating in the playoffs, they are enjoying a first-round bye this weekend thanks to their Shanahan-led offense that ranked in No. 2 in total offense, No. 1 in scoring at 33.8 points per game.

Imagine what the Broncos could have done this season with another 13 points per game.

This is the second time in Shanahan’s career he has been a hot head coaching candidate. The son of Mike Shanahan, the most successful coach in Broncos’ history, Kyle graduated from Cherry Creek High School in 1998 and the University of Texas in 2003.

He then embarked on an NFL coaching career, starting at the bottom as an offensive quality control assistant with Tampa Bay in 2004 and working his up to Houston quarterbacks coach for Gary Kubiak in 2007, then as the Texans’ offensive coordinator in 2008-09.

The Texans ranked No. 3 in total offense in 2008; No. 4 in 2009.

But rather than interview for available head coaching jobs, Kyle could not resist his lifelong dream of becoming offensive coordinator for his dad when Mike Shanahan became head coach in Washington in 2010. It worked for a while as in 2012, Kyle Shanahan revised the offense to suit the option-read skills of rookie quarterback Robert Griffin III.

Washington finished No. 5 in total offense that season, No. 4 in scoring.

But then RGIII got hurt late in the year, and wanted to play from the pocket in 2013 and it all fell apart.

Mike Shanahan was fired after that season and Kyle’s coaching career tumbled so precipitously, he wound up with the Cleveland Browns for a year.

But then Kyle Shanahan scrambled to get the offensive coordinator job in Atlanta in 2015. The Falcons showed improvement although quarterback Matt Ryan kept turning the ball over in the red zone (four interceptions, three lost fumbles).

This year, it all came together for the Falcons’ offense. A signature game for Shanahan was week 5 in Denver when Atlanta defeated the Broncos, 23-16.

“Kudos to their offensive coordinator,’’ Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall told 9News after the game. Marshall was fooled by a formation and got beat on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Ryan to running back Tevin Coleman. “Kyle Shanahan did a helluva job.’’

Besides the Broncos, Shanahan interviewed with the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, and was to meet with Jacksonville and Los Angeles about their head coach vacancies Saturday.

Besides Shanahan, the Broncos met with Kansas City special teams coordinator Dave Toub on Friday and will meet with Miami defensive coordinator Vance Joseph next week.