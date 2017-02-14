McCoy bring head coach perspective to offensive coordinator role

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Mike McCoy looks on during the second half of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Qualcomm Stadium on January 1, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo: Sean M. Haffey, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA—Even if Mike McCoy has proven to be successful coaching various quarterback styles, there was one concern about the Denver Broncos bringing him back as offensive coordinator again.

He’s almost overqualified.

McCoy is head coach material, even if a string of bad luck, injuries and blown, fourth-quarter leads doomed his first attempt with the San Diego Chargers.

Would McCoy want another crack at becoming an NFL head coach some day?

“Sure I’d love to,’’ McCoy told 9NEWS last week. “But I’ll say this: I am 100 percent committed to doing whatever we can from this day forward to having a great offense. And most importantly help our team win. That’s my No. 1 focus.

“I am so excited to be here and that’s why I made the decision to come here because of the opportunity to work with Vance Joseph, John Elway, Mr. Bowlen, the Denver Broncos organization and all our fans. I owe it to all those people to go out there and get this offense rolling and do whatever it takes to get back to the top.’’

It shouldn’t be too difficult for McCoy to improve a Broncos offense that reached a 50-year low last year. During their postseason-killing, three-game losing streak in December, the Broncos fell by scores of 13-10 at Tennessee, 16-3 to New England and 33-10 at Kansas City.

It was the first time since 1966 the Broncos had scored 10 or fewer points in three consecutive games.

After McCoy as offensive coordinator helped quarterback Peyton Manning and the Broncos score 30.1 points per game in 2012 to finish second in the league, he became the Chargers head coach in 2013.

Immediately, McCoy transformed San Diego from 7-9 the year before he arrived to a 9-7 wild-card team that added a first-round playoff win in his first season of 2013.

They finished 9-7 again in 2014 only this time that record fell short of the playoffs.

Then came a string of injuries that saw McCoy’s Chargers play a receiver at safety in 2015 and lose 20 players to injured reserve in 2016.

It also didn’t help that first-round rookie standout Joey Bosa missed the first four games last season because of a contract holdout, and the Chargers played the past two years with the distraction of relocation speculation that has now become reality.

Along the way, McCoy’s Chargers built a reputation for being prepared – they led the NFL in opening drive scores in 2016 – and playing hard despite their loss of manpower.

They just couldn’t finish. The Chargers lost six games last year in which they were leading in the fourth quarter.

Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll, Tom Coughlin, Gary Kubiak, Tony Dungy, Jon Gruden and Dick Vermeil were “retread” NFL coaches who have combined to win 12 of the past 18 Super Bowls, including the last four.

McCoy will likely get another chance, too, if he can fix the Broncos’ offense. His four years of head coach experience should help. Ordinarily, offensive coordinators only care about scoring points – the heck with helping out their own defense.

But an offense that runs the ball and milks the clock can help its own defense.

“As a play caller, now I’m going to look at all three phases of the game more than just have that narrow mind of instead of this offense going up and down the field, looking at the game,’’ McCoy said. “There’s certain things I’m going to look at and discuss with Vance over time. It’s different for me now, I think it’s a different perspective of the game because you’re looking at the big picture and not just that narrow focus, anymore.’’

