McManus extension now gives him four year, $14 million deal

KUSA - It’s not that Brandon McManus convinced John Elway he was worthy of multiyear security through his perfect preseason.

But it didn’t hurt.

Elway, the Denver Broncos’ general manager, announced Monday a new four-year deal with McManus, the team’s placekicker and special teams captain. It’s actually a three-year, $11.254 million extension on top of the $2.746 million salary McManus was already making this year as a second-round tendered restricted free agent.

That adds up to a four-year, $14 million deal.

“Brandon’s make a lot of big kicks & is an important weapon for our team!’’ Elway wrote on Twitter.

McManus has proved he can be consistent in big games, preseason games and practice. He was 10 of 10 in field goals during the Broncos’ 2015 postseason run that ended with a Super Bowl 50 title.

He was also 10 of 10 in field goals during the Broncos’ four-game preseason with seven kicks coming from at least 40 yards and two from 50 yards-plus. He was also 11 of 11 on 33-yard extra points.

McManus’ new deal includes $8.25 million in total guarantees with $6 million fully guaranteed. It been quite a five-day period for McManus as last Wednesday he became a rare kicker to be selected special teams captain in a vote by his teammates.

It's the second year in a row Elway has signed a player to a contract extension on the same day as the season opener. It was receiver Emmanuel Sanders who received a three-year, $33 million extension on opening day 2016.

