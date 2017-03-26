Miller hopes Peko can help get out the vote

Photo: Getty Images

KUSA - Von Miller thinks Domata Peko can help him get one more vote.

“Peko – I’m a fan of the National Football League – and we needed a true nose tackle like that,’’ Miller, Denver’s star pass-rushing linebacker, said about the longtime Cincinnati Bengal who signed a two-year deal with the Broncos earlier this month. “We had guys before but he’s at the top of his game right now. I’m excited about that. That was one of our weaknesses on the defense last year. We addressed it.

“I think Peko and (Derek) Wolfe, that’s going to be deadly. It was deadly already with Wolfe and other guys. It would have been nice to get Campbell then we would have Peko, Campbell and Wolfe. That would have truly been a three-man monster right there but we’ve still young guys who are working as well. I feel good about it.’’

The Broncos’ finished second in their pursuit, first of 5-technique defensive end Earl Mitchell, who signed with San Francisco, and then with Calais Campbell, who signed with Jacksonville. Instead, the Broncos’ signed former Indianapolis Colt Lawrence Kerr.

Miller narrowly missed getting his first NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2016. Oakland pass-rushing linebacker Khalil Mack, whose Raiders finished 12-4 to make the playoffs for the first time in 14 years, won it with 18 votes. Miller, whose Broncos finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs for the first time in six years, had 17 votes. New York Giants safety Landon Collins was a distant third with 9 votes.

Maybe with a little more push up the middle from Peko, Miller can get a few more sacks in 2017 – and one more vote for NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award.

“My sixth year, I’m thinking to myself, how can I take it to another level?’’ Miller said. “How can I make it even bigger than what it was? I’m thinking I’m going to go win Defensive Player of the Year. I worked for that and that didn’t happen for me but I think the type of football that I played off the offseason that I had, I mean I wanted to win Defensive Player of the Year, but I felt I had a good year.’’

Miller has been training this offseason in San Francisco. He’s been far more concentrated on football training this offseason then he was last year, when he spent considerable time on the Super Bowl 50 banquet tour and as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars.

“It’s a lot of different stuff,’’ Miller said. “I do something different every day. I work with a trainer. I’m not looking to gain talent. I’m not trying to find something. I’m trying to take my game to another level. I want to be me more.

“That one vote, that sticks with you. It doesn’t really bother me but when you see how close it was and then the offseason that I had, it definitely makes you want to do it and the time for me to do it is right now. I’m 28 years old.’’

