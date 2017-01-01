One last time, Kubiak leaves Paxton Lynch on bench

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 1: Quarterback Trevor Siemian #13 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Edmonds, 2017 Getty Images)

DENVER - For his final coaching act, Gary Kubiak sent the message Trevor Siemian is the Denver Broncos’ quarterback of the future.

He may not have meant to leave that kind of statement. But that’s what Kubiak’s actions said when he went against his plan and played Siemian the entire game in the Broncos’ 24-6 win against the Oakland Raiders here Sunday and left first-round rookie Paxton Lynch bundled up on the sidelines.

“That’s on me,’’ Kubiak said. “I planned on playing them both. We got into the game, I thought Trevor played really well today. I told them at halftime, ‘Trevor you’re going to keep going. We’ll go from there. I told them to keep going and finish the game.’

“That’s on me. Paxton has a bright future. It’s going to be a helluva battle between those kids next year.’’

As Lynch watched, Siemian completed 17 of 27 for 206 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Maybe if the Broncos were down, 17-0 at halftime, Lynch would have played the second half. But the Broncos were up 17-0 at the break and in fairness to Kubiak and Lynch, putting the rookie in at that point would have been a no-win situation.

Still, from the time he watched him play for Northwestern in a 43-40 win at Notre Dame amid inclement conditions two years ago, Kubiak was a Siemian guy. Kubiak is the reason why the Broncos selected Siemian, despite his ACL injury and poor senior year statistics, in the seventh round of the 2015 draft.

Almost all scouts considered Siemian an NFL backup quarterback at best. Kubiak, who was once a backup quarterback himself, saw more.

It was Siemian who Kubiak chose to start this season and not veteran Mark Sanchez, who was released, or Lynch, whom the Broncos traded up from the No. 31 to No. 26 overall pick to take.

Taking nothing away from the Broncos' impressive win Sunday but the game was in some ways meaningless. The Broncos won convincingly yet they’re still home for the playoffs.

Siemian far exceeded expectations this season by finishing with 3,401 passing yards and 18 touchdown passes against 10 interceptions.

But Lynch is the first-round talent, or at least he better be, who was in need of playing time. He was shaky in two starts this season, although he played off the bench in week 4 at Tampa Bay.

There is little doubt Siemian stands to suffer more from Kubiak’s resignation following the game Sunday than Lynch.

“I love Kubes,’’ Siemian said. “I owe him a lot, obviously. I had no business being drafted, no business really being around, so I owe him a lot for giving me a chance, getting me in the door and giving me a chance to play. It’s tough, but I’ve got to push on.’’

