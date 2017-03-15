Paradis again leads Broncos in performance bonus payouts

CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 25: Matt Paradis #61 of the Denver Broncos blocks against the Cincinnati Bengals during the game at Paul Brown Stadium on September 25, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Broncos defeated the Bengals 29-17. (Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

KUSA—For the second consecutive season, Matt Paradis earned the highest performance pay distribution among Denver Broncos.

Performance pay is based on a bittersweet formula where the lower the salary and higher the playing time, the greater the bonus. Paradis, for instance, drew a first-year, minimum $525,000 salary in 2016. By playing every offensive snap, he earned a $306,003 bonus so he really made $831,003.

The top 13 performance bonuses earned by Broncos in 2016:

Player, postion …. Performance bonus

Matt Paradis, C …..…… $306,003

Max Garcia, G ………... $263, 391

Trevor Siemian, QB ...…. $234,468

Michael Schofield, G ...… $211,035

Corey Nelson, LB …..… $185,097

Todd Davis, LB ……....… $179,155

Shaquil Barrett, LB …..… $177,307

Will Parks, S ………....… $175,500

Jordan Taylor, WR …..… $145,474

Justin Simmns, S …....… $129,041

Devontae Booker, RB … $128,323

Andy Janovich, FB ….… $122,052

Bennie Fowler, WR ……. $116,930

