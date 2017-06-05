Paxton Lynch answers questions from reporters. (Photo: Mike Klis, KUSA)

ENGLEWOOD--One day when John Fox was the Broncos head coach, the conversation topic was why so many upsets happen in the NFL.

Fox said one reason why you never know on Any Given Sunday is you never know when the light goes on for young players or young teams.

Broncos second-year quarterback Paxton Lynch may have made his move Monday. During a no-huddle period, Lynch threw a deep-post beauty to Demaryius Thomas for a touchdown.

Trevor Siemian, working with the second team, had a four-and-out.

From what we in the media have seen, this was Lynch’s best day.

“He had a great day,’’ Joseph said. “You’ve seen how many days, three?’’

Yes, the media has been allowed to watch three, organized team activity (OTA) sessions this offseason, one for each of the past three weeks.

“I’ve seen, what, seven?’’ Joseph said. “So it was a good day for the entire offense. He made some nice throws. That’s fair. Yes, yes, that’s fair. He had a good day.’’

It’s still way too early to call the Broncos’ quarterback competition. By all accounts, Siemian has still had more good days overall.

But Lynch is a young player with potential. Besides his terrifically thrown deep ball, his best play may have been a scramble wide left and throw down the middle to Bennie Fowler for a mid-range, red-zone completion.

Lynch also seemed more assertive in how he directed the offense at the line of scrimmage.

Was Monday the day the light went on?

