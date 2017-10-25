Paxton Lynch participates in walkthrough practice

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 30: Quarterback Paxton Lynch #12 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the game against the San Diego Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) (Photo: Dustin Bradford, 2016 Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD - Paxton Lynch started throwing two weeks ago.

The second-year quarterback took another step towards his return Wednesday when he was out at the Denver Broncos’ walkthrough practice. It was the first time Lynch was spotted wearing a helmet since he injured his right throwing shoulder in a preseason game Aug. 19 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Lynch was only tossing the ball lightly Wednesday so it figures to be a while before he’s game ready.

Lynch suffered his injury in a game in which Trevor Siemian officially won the starting quarterback position. Siemian, his blockers and the Broncos’ offense have fallen into a woeful slump as they get ready to bring their 3-3 record to Kansas City for a Monday night game against the 5-2 Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Brock Osweiler has been serving as Siemian’s backup while Lynch heals.

Among the injured Broncos who did not play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, outside linebacker Shane Ray and returner-receiver Isaiah McKenzie are the most likely to return for the Chiefs.

Ray has missed the first seven games following surgery on his left wrist but the Broncos have long targeted his return for the Chiefs’ game. McKenzie missed a week because of a sprained ankle. Both players returned to practice Wednesday, as did receiver and special teams standout Cody Latimer.

The status of receiver Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) and right tackle Menelik Watson (calf) is unknown. Right tackle Donald Stephenson was working out his injured calf with a trainer/coach on the side during practice Wednesday and is not expected to play this week.

Meanwhile, it appears the Broncos have pumped the brakes on Jake Butt’s possible return. The fifth-round rookie tight end practiced last week for the first time since suffering an ACL tear in his right knee during Michigan’s Orange Bowl game last December 30.

However, Butt experienced some soreness – which is not uncommon – upon his return last week and the Broncos appear to be holding him back. Butt attended the team’s walkthrough Wednesday wearing a compression sleeve around his right knee and no helmet.

© 2017 KUSA-TV