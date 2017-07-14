Pre-camp conditioning test returns for Broncos

Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph addresses the media during minicamp at UCHealth Training Center. (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing, Isaiah J. Downing)

KUSA—Unlike past years, Denver Bronco players will sweat through a conditioning test on the eve of training camp.

The Broncos haven’t held a pre-camp conditioning test since Josh McDaniels’ first season as head coach in 2009.

The first training camp practice – which is open to the public, free of charge – will be held July 27 at the UCHealth Training Center. The conditioning test, which will not be open to the public, will take place on the Broncos’ practice field July 26.

Several players said they weren’t sure whether the conditioning test would consist of a series of 40-yard sprints or longer distance runs. It’s also not known what the punishment is for failing the conditioning test.

Where have you gone, Montrae Holland?

A 16-game starter at guard for the Broncos in 2007, Holland admitted he took too much time off to rest his beat-up body during the following offseason. He failed coach Rich Tuten’s conditioning test prior to training camp in 2008 and spent the first few days pushing sleds on a side field.

Holland returned to practice, but was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in the final week of the preseason.

Broncos head coaches John Fox and Gary Kubiak didn’t hold conditioning tests, but Vance Joseph, in his first year as head coach, wants to make sure his players are accountable.

“As they head out, the football message was the things that were learned as far as the scheme on both sides of the ball, let’s not lose that,’’ Joseph said before the team broke for vacation on June 15. “Let’s come back and start from this point, not go backwards.’’

© 2017 KUSA-TV