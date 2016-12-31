Remembering Darrent Williams, 10 years later

JANUARY 14: Cornerback Darrent Williams #27 of the Denver Broncos runs with the ball during the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the New England Patriots on January 14, 2006 at Invesco Field at Mile High. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) (Photo: Brian Bahr, 2006 Getty Images)

KUSA - The worst moment in Denver Broncos’ history was not when the team lost home playoff games to underdog Jacksonville in the 1996 season or Baltimore to finish the season of 2012.

Those were the most demoralizing competitive game defeats in Broncos history.

But the most devastating, singular moment suffered by the Broncos’ franchise occurred 10 years ago tonight when popular cornerback Darrent Williams was killed in a drive-by shooting.

It was one of those profound tragedies when a decade later we all remember where we were when we heard the news. I was awakened at 6 a.m. by a phone call from an ESPN producer who asked if I could come on its morning news show to speak about Darrent Williams.

“Why do you want me to talk about Darrent Williams?’’ were the words that came out at 6 a.m. New Year’s Day, 2007.

Ten years ago today, Williams played very well in an otherwise crushing, final-game, playoff-eliminating defeat to San Francisco. The Broncos were 9-6 and were supposed to have no trouble defeating the 49ers, who were 6-9.

Williams had a terrific rookie season starting at right cornerback opposite the great Champ Bailey in 2005. But Williams was having a difficult second season as opponents started to pick on his 5-foot-8 stature.

But with the playoffs at stake in the regular-season finale, Dec. 31, 2006, Williams played perhaps his best game of the season. He had punt returns of 16 yards and 34 yards to go along with three tackles and a clutch pass break up.

The Broncos had the ball twice in overtime, but Jay Cutler, perhaps woozy from a concussion he suffered in the first half, was ineffective and both possessions ended with Paul Ernster punts. The 49ers won, 26-23 on a late, overtime field goal.

That night, Williams and several teammates went to a celebrity birthday party for former Denver Nuggets player Kenyon Martin at a downtown Denver nightclub.

A fight broke out inside the club and it spilled outside around 2 a.m. Brandon Marshall, who just finished his rookie season as a Broncos’ receiver, was initially trying to play peacekeeper but he wound up getting caught up in the disturbance.

Williams tried to pull his teammates and friends away from the argument. He and another Broncos’ receiver, Javon Walker, jumped into Williams’ rented Hummer limousine while other players jumped into the Hummer rented out by running back Tatum Bell, who was Williams’ teammate at Oklahoma State and the Broncos.

An angry Willie Clark followed, pulled up next to Williams’ limo that carried several other passengers and opened fire with a .40-caliber pistol near the intersection of 11th Ave. and Speer Blvd. One bullet struck Williams in the neck. He collapsed in Walker’s arms and was pronounced dead around 2:30 a.m. New Year’s Day, 2007.

I had gone to bed right after Dick Clark counted down the ball drop. While I was asleep, Bill Williamson, then the Broncos’ top beat reporter for the Denver Post who had a strong relationship with Williams and his agent Jeff Griffin and marketing representative Troy Asmus, broke the tragic news on the Internet.

When the ESPN producer told me the news, I was no longer half-asleep. The shock seemed to grow a lump in my throat that immediately dropped to my stomach. My bloodstream flushed with a burning sorrow. I apologized to the producer while declining the interview. I was Williamson’s partner at the Denver Post. We had work to do.

The entire Broncos’ team was among the estimated 2,700 people who attended Williams’ funeral at a Baptist church in his hometown of Fort Worth, Texas. Broncos owner Pat Bowlen was among those who delivered wonderful tributes.

Williamson spoke during the service and announced the Denver media would create the Darrent Williams Good Guy Award which would be given annually to the Bronco player who best exemplified Williams’ enthusiasm, cooperation and honesty while dealing with the press.

DeMarcus Ware was this year’s recipient.

Clark was later tried and found guilty of murder. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole. In another case, Clark was found guilty of murdering a witness and sentenced to life in prison plus 420 years.

