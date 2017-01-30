Romo or no Romo: Should Elway try to recapture the Peyton era?

Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo: Tom Pennington, 2016 Getty Images)

KUSA—John Elway is not afraid of taking the occasional shortcut.

Not at quarterback he isn’t.

After enduring the maniacal and inexplicable success of Tim Tebow in his first season as Denver Broncos’ general manager in 2011, Elway set out to find a new quarterback.

He could have gone the way of the 2012 draft which turned out to have a terrific quarterback class in Andrew Luck, Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins, Ryan Tannehill, Brock Osweiler, Robert Griffin III, Nick Foles and Brandon Weeden.

Not selected in that order.

With the No. 25 overall pick, the Broncos were too far back for Luck. They entertained Weeden for a day in Stillwater, Oklahoma, but a few hours later, a free agent named Peyton Manning was waiting on Pat Bowlen’s team plane.

Elway did later take Osweiler in the second round – the tiebreaker was he stood 6-foot-7 while Wilson was only 5-11 -- with the idea he would be the Broncos’ quarterback by his fourth season.

It turned out to be no more than seven regular-season games in Osweiler’s fourth season, not enough to prevent him from bolting for free agency and the Houston Texans.

Elway skipped the patience required to develop a young quarterback in 2012 and went directly to Manning, a 36-year-old proven champion with a bum neck that had a chance to heal.

Which brings us to Elway’s current dilemma: Tony Romo or stick with the kids?

Manning retired and Osweiler moved to Houston prior to the 2016 season. Elway tried to restructure his quarterback position the old-fashioned way: Through the draft. That’s how New England did it with Tom Brady. That’s how Atlanta did it with Matt Ryan, Pittsburgh with Ben Roethlisberger, Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers, Carolina with Cam Newton, Seattle with Wilson.

It’s how it’s supposed to be done. At coach Gary Kubiak’s urging Elway took virtual unknown Trevor Siemian in the seventh round in the 2015 draft, then traded up from the No. 31 selection to No. 26 in the first round of the next draft to take Paxton Lynch.

Elway did not make the latter move with intention of placing Lynch on the Osweiler plan. Elway tried to be patient with young quarterbacks in 2016, but where did that leave him? Out of the playoffs for the first time since he became the team’s general manager.

Upon taking Lynch, Elway and Kubiak both said they thought the rookie would be ready to play sooner rather than later. Vague as that proclamation may have been, it’s clear Lynch’s time clock is now ticking.

Siemian became the Broncos’ No. 1 quarterback in 2016 and performed well when healthy and adequately throughout with the exception of Christmas Night in Kansas City.

But the way it works, a first-round quarterback is not supposed to sit behind a seventh rounder. Elway and new head coach Vance Joseph would love for Lynch to become the team’s starting quarterback in year two.

But is Lynch ready? Do the Broncos risk a 7-9-type season in 2017 for the sake of developing Lynch into a Super Bowl-caliber quarterback by, say, 2019?

If Lynch is not the Broncos’ starter by, say, the second month of the 2017 season, then his stated projected arrival would be off.

Which brings Elway to possibly considering Romo. They were brought together as recently as last week by a black-tie party in Washington D.C. that honored new House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Republicans are the majority in the House. Elway is a staunch Republican. And what do you know, Romo is, too.

There are three major differences, though, in Manning of 2012 and Romo of 2017. One, Romo may be very good but he’s no Manning. Manning went seven consecutive seasons of posting records between 12-4 and 14-2 with Indianapolis. He also had been two Super Bowls, winning one.

With Manning, the Broncos went 13-3, 13-3, 12-4 and 12-4. He carried them to one Super Bowl and helped them win the other. This is not to dismiss the exceptional work Elway did in building a team around Manning. The Broncos were first a record-setting offensive juggernaut in 2013 and then a historically great defensive-bent team in 2015. Has their ever been a general manager so dramatically and successfully transformed his team so suddenly?

In Romo, Elway has a similar quarterback, only different. Romo has never led his team to a Super Bowl, nor a conference championship game for that matter. He has 13-3, 12-3 and 11-5 records among his 10 seasons as a Cowboys starter, but there are also 8-8, 8-8, 8-7 and 1-5 years.

Two, Manning came in to replace Tebow, a young quarterback Elway didn’t want. Romo would be coming in to replace Lynch, a young quarterback who is Elway's hand-picked guy.

And three, Romo may not be as readily available this offseason as Manning was in 2012. Manning was released by the Indianapolis Colts six days before the opening of free agency. Manning was expendable because the Colts had the No. 1 overall draft pick and Luck was available.

Romo is under contract for three more years and the Cowboys may wait until the draft, April 27-29, to exhaust all trade possibilities before releasing their quarterback, who was replaced in 2016 by rookie sensation Dak Prescott.

Then again, perhaps Jerry Jones’ affinity for Romo is such that the Cowboys’ owner will release his veteran quarterback for the opening of free agency on March 9.

At which point, would Elway remain patient and stick with his young passer stable of Siemian and Lynch with the idea of bringing along Lynch in 2017? Or will Elway recruit his fellow Republican and sign Romo?

Manning signed here a few days short of his 36th birthday and wound up having 2 ½ great years before his body started to break down. Romo is three months shy of his 37th birthday and his body has already started to go.

Long-term, Romo makes no sense. But what is best for the Broncos and their new coaching staff and good-if-aging defense in 2017?

