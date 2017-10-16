Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders #10 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field after sustaining an injury in the third quarter of a game against the New York Giants at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 15, 2017 in Denver, Colorado (Photo: Dustin Bradford, 2017 Getty Images)

Perhaps missing key wideouts will do for the Denver Broncos this week what the depleted position did for the New York Giants on Sunday night.

Tests revealed Broncos starting receiver Emmanuel Sanders and punt returner/backup slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie suffered serious right ankle sprains, but no breaks during their team’s 23-10 loss to the Giants on Sunday night.

9News first reported Sanders and McKenzie will miss at least the Broncos’ road game this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Broncos head coach Vance Joseph confirmed their status during his press conference Monday.

"Hopefully, I can come back a little bit next week and we'll go from there,'' McKenzie said after hobbling into the locker room Monday with crutches and a boot on his right foot.

Joseph said McKenzie's sprain was not quite as bad as Sanders'.

There also was nothing of note revealed from the MRI done on the left, non-throwing shoulder of quarterback Trevor Siemian. He will play Sunday at Los Angeles against the Chargers.

The worst injury the Broncos suffered Sunday night was to backup right tackle Billy Turner, who broke his right hand while trying to block Jason Pierre-Paul in the fourth quarter. Turner had surgery on his hand in Vail on Monday.

Turner came in for Menelik Watson, who left late in the first half with a strained calf and didn't return. The Broncos are now short at offensive tackle and receiver for their upcoming game against the Chargers.

With Cody Latimer also expected to miss one more week to recover from the Platelet-rich Plasma procedure he had done in his right knee, the Broncos currently only have three healthy receivers: Demaryius Thomas, Bennie Fowler III and Jordan Taylor. And Thomas has a bruised lower leg that left him hobbled in the second half against the Giants. The Broncos are certain to make a roster move this week to add at least one more receiver.

"That's being discussed whether to bring someone up, or look outside of our building,'' Joseph said.

The Broncos currently have receiver Hunter Sharp on their practice squad.

The Giants lost four receivers to injury the week prior to their game against the Broncos, yet managed to beat Denver, 23-10.

© 2017 KUSA-TV