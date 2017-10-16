Sanders, McKenzie expected to miss Chargers game with ankle sprains

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders #10 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field after sustaining an injury in the third quarter of a game against the New York Giants at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 15, 2017 in Denver, Colorado (Photo: Dustin Bradford, 2017 Getty Images)

Perhaps missing key wideouts will do for the Denver Broncos this week what the depleted position did for the New York Giants on Sunday night.

Tests revealed Broncos starting receiver Emmanuel Sanders and punt returner/backup slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie suffered serious right ankle sprains, but no breaks during their team’s 23-10 loss to the Giants on Sunday night.

Sanders and McKenzie are expected to at least miss the Broncos’ road game this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, a source told 9NEWS.

The Giants lost four receivers to injury the week prior to their game against the Broncos, yet managed to beat Denver, 23-10.

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph will soon address the injuries to Sanders and McKenzie, plus the left shoulder of quarterback Trevor Siemian and calf injury of right tackle Menelik Watson during his Monday press conference.

