Seven Colorado college prospects invited to NFL scouting combine

KUSA - Colorado will be well represented with seven college prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine that will be held February 28-March 6.

The NFL released its list of 330 rookie prospects who were invited to the scouting combine in Indianapolis.

The seven Colorado prospects will audition for the NFL:

Colorado (4): Chidobe Awuzie, cornerback; Sefo Liufau, quarterback; Tedric Thompson, free safety; and Ahkello Witherspoon, cornerback.

Air Force (1): Jalen Robinette, receiver.

Colorado State (2): Kevin Davis, linebacker; Hayden Hunt, punter.

Wyoming will also have two prospects in running back Brian Hill and center Chase Roullier.

Colorado high school prospects include Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey (Valor Christian) and Arkansas’ offensive tackle Dan Skipper (Ralston Valley).

