ENGLEWOOD--We’re getting closer to knowing who the Broncos starting quarterback will be for their regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Unless we’re not.

Vance Joseph said following the team's indoor practice Monday that Trevor Siemian would start Thursday in the Broncos first preseason against the John Fox-coached Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

“He’s been first out all spring and all training camp,''Joseph said. "I think Trevor’s earned that much.’’

Now hold on. Joseph also said Paxton Lynch would start in preseason game 2 against the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 19 at Levi's Stadium, otherwise known as the House That Von Dominated.

"It’s an open competition,'' Joseph said. "The games matter. The games start Thursday. I want to get to the games.’’

This was a similar situation last year. Mark Sanchez was the Broncos' starting quarterback in the first game at Chicago. Siemian started the second game against San Francisco. And then Siemian started from there.

The difference is Siemian was the better quarterback throughout training camp last year. And he’s been mostly better than Lynch in camp so far this year. Siemian is leading the quarterback competition. Lynch will get two preseason games to overtake him.

Joseph with input from Broncos general manager John Elway is expected to name his starting quarterback before the final rehearsal preseason game Aug. 26 against Green Bay. In other words, the Great Quarterback Competition likely has 12 days remaining.

