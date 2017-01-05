Snap exchange: Siemian, Paradis surgery updates

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Trevor Siemian #13 of the Denver Broncos lines up behind center Matt Paradis #61 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 24, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo: Dustin Bradford, 2016 Dustin Bradford)

KUSA - There was pain in the Denver Broncos’ snap exchange this season.

Broncos’ center Matt Paradis and quarterback Trevor Siemian knew for most of the season they would need surgery to correct their injuries at season’s end.

Siemian texted all went well with his elective left shoulder surgery Thursday morning. The procedure was performed in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who is the team physician of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Rams.

Paradis will have surgery on one of his hips Tuesday in Vail where Dr. Marc Philippon is widely considered the country’s most prominent hip specialist. Paradis will later have surgery on his other hip.

Paradis will be sidelined longer than Siemian. The quarterback says he will be ready about the time the Broncos begin their OTAs probably in late-May. Paradis plans on being ready by the start of training camp, probably in late-July.

Siemian suffered his left shoulder injury in a Game 4 win at Tampa Bay and missed just one game because of it. Paradis entered this season with a preexisting condition in both hips.

