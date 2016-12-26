Starting Paxton Lynch in meaningless final is no-brainer

Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch (12) scrambles in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. (Photo: Logan Bowles, Logan Bowles)

ENGLEWOOD—This is not an indictment on Trevor Siemian.

With the exception of the most recent game at Kansas City – his only clunker of the season – Siemian earned the Denver Broncos’ No. 1 quarterback job, one of the most exalted positions in all of sports.

But first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch has to start this Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

And there’s a good chance he will, even if Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak wasn’t ready to make such a pronouncement Monday, a few hours after returning from his team’s embarrassing Christmas Night performance in Kansas City.

“As far as playing, I’d like to sit here and say we’ll play everybody (against the Raiders),’’ Kubiak said. “I’ll make a decision on Paxton. We’ll see. We got home at 3:30 in the morning, I haven’t made any decisions today.’’

If Lynch isn’t ready to play in a meaningless regular-season finale against the Raiders, then public perception will be the Broncos should have considered selecting someone else with that first-round pick.

And right now, the Broncos need their public. Fans want hope. This season is hopeless but Lynch would singlehandedly offer hope for a better future. All the other first-round quarterbacks are playing, ready or not. The Dallas Cowboys played their fourth-round rookie and he is getting MVP consideration.

Even if Lynch doesn’t play well against the Raiders – and he might not as Jack Del Rio does have a 12-3 defense – the subsequent reaction would be: So?

Any experience Lynch receives, good or bad, only figures to make him better.

Even as he faded in the final week or so, Siemian was still the Broncos’ most pleasant surprise this year. He has thrown for nearly 3,200 yards in 13 games and recorded nearly twice as many touchdowns (16) and interceptions (9).

But the Broncos’ offense scored just two touchdowns in their previous three games – on drives of 6 yards and 26 yards.

That is beyond pitiful, it’s outrageously pathetic. In a 33-10 loss to the Chiefs on Christmas Night in Kansas City, it wasn’t just the weather that bothered Siemian, although the wind and rain made passing conditions extremely difficult. He was also well protected as his offensive line allowed 0 sacks in 43 pass attempts.

It was just that for the first time all season, Siemian appeared jittery early in the game Christmas Night at Kansas City.

“That was obviously not one of his best outings,’’ Kubiak said. “That’s a great experience for him. That’s as tough a place as there is in football to go play as a quarterback and handle your team. Even though he had been in there before and watched Peyton do it one year from the sidelines, it’s a little bit different being that guy out there. He would be the first one to tell you he has to play a hell of a lot better than he did, but that’s across the board.’’

Blame should not be directed solely on the quarterback. The offensive coaches, starting with the head man who calls the plays, didn’t finish strong, either. The offensive line, the running backs and tight ends – even star receivers Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders -- all fell short down the stretch.

And Siemian's banged up body doesn't need to endure any more punishment in a meaningless game.

If it’s going to be bad, the Broncos might as well be bad while giving the kid some experience. There is nothing – and without hope of the playoffs there is nothing -- to lose.

