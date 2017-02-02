Super Bowl LI common denominator: Falcons, Pats both whipped Broncos in Denver

HOUSTON - Super Bowl 51 had no trouble whipping Super Bowl 50.

The Denver Broncos were the NFL’s only defending Super Bowl champions in 2016. They played both the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots in Denver during the regular season.

The Falcons and Patriots each devised game plans to counter the pass-rushing exploits of Broncos’ star outside linebacker Von Miller. Both won handily.

It should be no surprise to the Broncos that Atlanta and New England will play each other here Sunday in Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium.

Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan was the first to draw up a blue print on how to beat the vaunted Denver defense that last year had drawn comparisons to some of the best defensive units in NFL history.

The Broncos won Super Bowl 50 thanks to a relentless pass rush led by Miller and DeMarcus Ware and a suffocating, man-to-man covering secondary featuring first-team All-Pros Aqib Talib and Chris Harris Jr.

After destroying league MVP Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50, Miller and the Broncos started 4-0 in 2016. They then met their match in Shanahan, the son of former Broncos’ Mastermind head coach Mike Shanahan.

In week 4, while Broncos rookie quarterback Paxton Lynch was playing well in relief of the injured Trevor Siemian in Tampa Bay, Falcons receiver Julio Jones had 12 catches for 200 yards in a 48-33 win against Carolina.

The next week it was the Broncos and Falcons on a gloomy Sunday afternoon at soon-to-be-renamed Sorts Authority Field at Mile High. Denver defensive coordinator Wade Phillips took away Jones, who had just two catches for 29 yards.

But Shanahan came up with a plan that was heavy on the rushing and receiving of running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. They combined for 119 yards rushing on 29 carries and 167 yards receiving on seven catches.

That’s 286 combined scrimmage yards on 36 touches. The Falcons beat the Broncos, 23-16 in a game that wasn’t that close. It was 20-3 Atlanta after three quarters before Lynch played well against a prevent defense in the fourth quarter.

“It’s a great defense, but they just had the linebackers on us and we are faster than them,'' Coleman said after the game. "It was a great call by Kyle to have us run with the linebackers on us.”

Freeman was the better rusher (88 yards); Coleman was the receiver (132 yards).

“Coming into the game, I said that Devonta Freeman was pretty good,'' said Broncos' linebacker Von Miller, who had one sack in defeat. "You would just look at the film and tell that he is one of the premiere backs in the league. They were blocking pretty good. They were pulling their tackles and tight ends. We couldn’t really get our feet up under us. When we finally did get our feet under us, it was too late.”

How to neutralize a pass rush? Get rid of the ball quickly. Where is man coverage most vulnerable? It better be the linebackers and not the cornerbacks.

And so Shanahan had his wizened, league-leading quarterback, Matt Ryan, get rid of the ball quickly to his two terrific running backs.

Brilliant!

“It was a tough day at the office,’’ said Broncos’ linebacker Brandon Marshall, who got beat on Coleman’s 31-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter that put Atlanta up, 20-3.

He explained it was an offensive formation wrinkle, not speed, that allowed Coleman to get past him.

“I wasn’t expecting them to run deep because they ran the same formation a couple plays before and he ran across the field,’’ Marshall said. “Kudos to their offensive coordinator. Kyle Shanahan did a helluva job.’’

New England defeated the Broncos, 16-3 in game 14. Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels seemed to want to win a 16-10 game instead of 28-24.

That the Broncos’ offense couldn’t score more than 3 points was a point of contention in the postgame locker room as Talib lipped off to left tackle Russell Okung.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was hit 20 times by Miller, Ware and the Broncos’ pass rush in the previous season’s AFC Championship Game. In this game on Dec. 18 he was only hit 7 times.

The Patriots were dedicated to running the ball as Dion Lewis and LaGarrette Blount combined for 126 yards on 35 carries. Brady was also cautious in the passing game, completing just 16 if 32 for 188 yards. He targeted possession receiver Julian Edelman and running back James White for a combined 20 of his 32 pass attempts. Tight end Martellus Bennett and running back Lewis were targeted a combined seven times.

The Falcons and Patriots had five common opponents this season – the Broncos and all four teams from the NFC West. Atlanta and New England each beat Denver, Arizona, San Francisco and Los Angeles. And the Falcons and Patriots both lost close games to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Broncos have reason to think Super Bowl 51 features rightful participants who are evenly matched.

