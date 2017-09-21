Surprise: Garett Bolles returns to practice 4 days after injury

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) reacts to the crowd following an injury in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

ENGLEWOOD—From an emotional cart ride off the field Sunday with reported fears of a possible Achilles tendon injury and left fracture, to multiple reports of a high ankle sprain (including one by the player’s wife), to even Broncos head coach Vance Joseph stating Monday his left tackle was “week to week” with a bone bruise to the patient not only returning to practice Thursday, but working out with shoulder pads, helmet and the first team.

Either rookie left tackle Garett Bolles is a remarkably fast healer or the initial reported prognosis on his injury was premature and exaggerated. Call it a little bit of both. Surprisingly, shockingly, even bizarrely, it appears Bolles is back.

Bolles was taken by cart off the Broncos stadium field midway through the third quarter of his team’s 42-17 win against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday after he was kicked in the left ankle by defensive tackle Brian Price. He left the stadium wearing a heavy left boot and using a right crutch. He was on crutches again Monday.

After missing practice Wednesday, Bolles was back at practice Thursday. He no doubt will be listed as a “limited” participant on the injury report, but at this point it appears he will at least make the trip with the team to Buffalo, where the Broncos will play the Bills on Sunday.

All signs Thursday pointed Bolles playing against the Bills, but if its determined Bolles needs more time, Donald Stephenson figures to be the first alternate plan, although left guard Allen Barbre took the final 17 offensive snaps at left tackle against the Cowboys.

