The good and bad of Toub, Shanahan, Joseph

KUSA - Ford. Chevy. Dodge.

Dave Toub. Kyle Shanahan. Vance Joseph.

There is something to be said for each. They all have enough concerns to make another choice.

It’s easy for John Elway to pick out a vehicle. As an entrepreneur in the auto dealership business, he can have any vehicle he wants, and probably has.

As the Denver Broncos’ general manager, Elway likes all of his head coaching candidates. He must because while a team like the Los Angeles Rams has reportedly interviewed nine candidates, the Broncos’ five-man search committee led by Elway kept their list to three.

Still, Elway can only pick one. Joseph? Toub? Shanahan?

In that order. In no particular order. In any order.

We’ll put them in interview order as we look at why Elway should pick each of his three finalists:

Dave Toub, special teams coordinator, Kansas City Chiefs

When leading a team of young adults, I do think it’s easier for an older adult to command authority. At 54, Toub is the oldest of the three candidates. He is also the most experienced with 16 years as an NFL coach, 13 as a coordinator.

While offensive coordinators only oversee offensive players, and defensive coordinators are restricted to leading defensive players, special teams coordinators lead players on both sides of the ball.

As a head coach must.

Toub is not only a special teams coordinator, he is arguably the NFL’s No. 1 special teams coordinator. All those touchdown returns the past decade by Devin Hester and Tyreek Hill (21 combined under Toub’s watch) are proof.

I can see him taking a CEO approach to the head coaching position, where he organizes and oversees and would command respect.

Toub is also the head coaching candidate who is most likely to retain Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips and the defensive staff.

The Broncos contingent of Elway, Joe Ellis, Matt Russell, Mark Thewes and Patrick Smyth interviewed Toub on Friday in Kansas City.

Concerns: He would be a first-time head coach so you never know. By himself he would not address the Broncos’ offensive concerns. His offensive staff would play a big part in judging his candidacy.

As a general rule, NFL head coach candidates submit a three-deep roster of possible coordinators and position coaches.

Kyle Shanahan, offensive coordinator, Atlanta Falcons

To me, this is the most logical choice. The weakest part of the Broncos’ team is offense. Shanahan is the best offensive coach among the candidates.

Done. See ya. About that roster, Mr. Elway …

OK, not so fast. There is more to discuss about Shanahan. The team’s most valuable offensive assets are their young quarterbacks: First-round draft choice Paxton Lynch, who was deemed unready for regular work as a rookie, and Trevor Siemian, an overachieving second-year quarterback who has been surprisingly productive after he was surprisingly drafted in the seventh round but fell short in leading the Broncos to the playoffs.

Only Shanahan among the three candidates is qualified to work with the young quarterbacks.

And he is not just an offensive coordinator, he’s a good one. His Falcons averaged 415.8 yards per game to rank second in the league to New Orleans, who were often playing from behind. Atlanta’s 33.8 points per game led the league.

Shanahan’s offensive system also more closely resembles the West Coast system that Gary Kubiak tried to operate in Denver the past two years.

Only Shanahan’s offense is more advanced. Or at least it appeared that way when his Falcons outfoxed the Denver defense for a 23-16 win back on Oct. 9. Shanahan’s Falcons can run the ball – they ranked fifth in the league. Shanahan’s Falcons can pass the ball – they ranked No. 3 in the league.

Kyle’s dad, Mike Shanahan, was the greatest coach in Broncos’ history. Dad still lives in the Denver-area and would no doubt serve as an official or unofficial consultant in helping his son navigate the trial-and-error he will experience as an inexperienced head coach.

The Broncos’ five-man search committee interviewed Shanahan in Atlanta on Saturday.

Concerns: He would be a first-time head coach so you never know. At 37, he is the youngest of the head coaching candidates. Does he have the type of maturity and personality that can lead 61 young men each day for eight or nine months a year?

The Broncos may also pause at giving Mike Shanahan a role nine years after the team fired him. (Then again, Jacksonville just gave an executive position to former coach Tom Coughlin).

Vance Joseph, defensive coordinator, Miami Dolphins

He is the candidate to beat going into this interview Tuesday. At 44, he has both the youthful connection to the players and the experience to command respect. If the Broncos don’t hire Joseph, he has interviews set up with San Diego, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Joseph interviewed for the Broncos’ head coach job in 2015 and Elway came away impressed. Joseph, it seems, is a natural-born leader.

Elway gave the head job to Kubiak but those two tried to hire Joseph away from the Cincinnati Bengals to become the Broncos’ defensive coordinator. Cincinnati owner Mike Brown refused to let Joseph out of his contract as a defensive backs coach.

In Joseph’s two years with the Bengals, they allowed 18 touchdowns while getting 21 interceptions in 2015, 18 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in 2014. In their first year without Joseph running the secondary, the Bengals in 2016 allowed 22 touchdown passes with 17 interceptions.

Joseph was a backup quarterback at the University of Colorado, first to Darian Hagan, then Kordell Stewart. Joseph’s final two years of 1993-94 were Matt Russell’s first two years.

Because he was raised as a quarterback, Joseph understands offensive football.

There was also a near senior class mutiny at CU in 1993 – Joseph’s junior year; Russell’s freshman season -- but the following year in 1994, Joseph was perhaps the one guy above all others who kept the team together. He assumed this leadership even though CU’s offensive switch from run-heavy option to pocket passing left him with no chance of playing.

That must have left an impression on Russell, who is now Elway’s right-hand man as Broncos’ director of player personnel. So there’s that.

Although Joseph has only been a coordinator for one season and that year did not go well as the Dolphins’ defense ranked 29th in the league during the regular season and got steamrolled by Pittsburgh in a first-round playoff loss, Miami head coach Adam Gase has said Joseph kept that side of the ball respectable despite numerous, significant injuries.

Joseph is also available to be hired as soon as Tuesday night. Toub and Shanahan are involved in home playoff games this weekend and would not be available until their teams are eliminated.

If the Chiefs and Falcons should meet in Super Bowl 51, the Broncos would have to wait five weeks into the offseason before they get their head coach in the building.

Concern: Joseph would be a first-time head coach so you never know. His hiring would also make it less likely the Broncos would retain Phillips. A defensive guy doesn’t necessarily address the Broncos’ offensive issues.

The buzz throughout the industry is Joseph would want Mike McCoy to return as an offensive coordinator, but then McCoy would be looking for a head coach job in the next year or two. That could mean Lynch would have three offensive coordinators in his first three seasons.

Again, Joseph has three offensive and three defensive coordinators on his list.

