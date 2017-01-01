Jan 1, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

DENVER - It was the meeting at the team hotel Saturday night when Devontae Booker got a funny feeling about his coach.

“The way he was talking, I thought something was up,’’ said Booker, the Denver Broncos’ rookie tailback. “He kept telling us how proud he was of us, but he was kind of, I don’t know. He was kind of laying it on thick. I walked away thinking something was different. And then I woke up and heard all the reports and I thought, “Oh, I see what was up.’’

It wasn’t until the Broncos impressively whipped the Oakland Raiders, 24-6 Sunday afternoon that head coach Gary Kubiak told his players and coaches at the postgame locker room huddle he was resigning.

“Tears shed,’’ Booker said. “He said he was hanging ‘em up. He wanted to keep reiterating to us how proud he was of us. He kept saying that last night at the meeting, too.’’

Broncos tight end Virgil Green said the specific words Kubiak used were he’s, “stepping down.’’

“I was so shocked and surprised, I wasn’t even grasping what he was saying,’’ Green said. “He told us he didn’t want to tell us before the game because he wanted this day to be all about us and not about him.’’

“That statement right there,’’ said rookie safety Justin Simmons, “goes to show the type of guy he is. Obviously, it was tough to hear him say what he did. It was a little emotional, coming off a huge win. You know it means a lot to him and this organization means the world to him. A real tough decision for someone like coach to step down."

“He’s going through a lot. Everyone knows the health problems he’s been involved in. For him to put that to the side and just think about us and get us ready for the game: That’s how selfless he is. That’s one of the things I’ll take away from him forever is it’s about the team first and that’s what a winning organization does. And coach Kubiak is first class.’’

In his postgame press conference, Kubiak said he would publicly address his situation Monday.

“But I did have a really good moment with the players and just told them how proud I was of them and the way they finished,’’ Kubiak said.

With that, Kubiak started to choke up.

