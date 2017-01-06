Updated thinking helps Chris Harris join Von Miller, Aqib Talib on All Pro team

SAN DIEGO, CA - NOVEMBER 10: Chris Harris Jr. #25 of the Denver Broncos heads to the field to warm up before the game against the San Diego Chargers on November 10, 2013 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images) (Photo: Donald Miralle Getty Images)

KUSA - It took a while for the NFL voting group to advance to 21st century football but they made the leap at a perfect time for Chris Harris Jr.

The Associated Press All Pro selection committee of 50 sportswriters and broadcasters tweaked their teams this year to include a third cornerback and two edge rushers on defense, while replacing the seldom-used fullback position with a “flex” position, where voters had the choice of picking the most deserving from a group of running backs, receiver, tight end or fullback.

The third defensive back on the All Pro team deservingly went to Harris, the Broncos’ starting right cornerback, who during nickel package situation slides inside to the slot, or nickel position.

Some teams don’t have a fullback on their roster. Arizona’s David Johnson earned the new “flex” position honor.

Defenses, meanwhile, use their nickel package roughly 60 percent of the time. Harris is considered the best slot corner in the game.

He also got a $500,000 escalator on his 2017 salary. Instead of drawing a $6.9 million salary next season, Harris will make $7.4 million. It’s what happens when you have a good agent.

“Glad that Chris is finally getting appropriate recognition at the national level for his cornerback skills,’’ said Fred Lyles, Harris’ agent. “It’s an off-the-chart accomplishment to go from undrafted free agent to 2016 AP All Pro first team, not to mention three Pro Bowls.’’

Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller and cornerback Aqib Talib also made the AP All Pro team. Miller made it for the third time while it was a first for Talib.

(© 2017 KUSA)