(Photo: Mike Klis, KUSA)

KUSA - There’s a teeny problem Bronco quarterbacks are having in their competition.

Every day they have to go against that vaunted Broncos secondary. It’s not easy for a quarterback to look good when going against the No Fly Zone.

Vance Joseph did not sugarcoat his assessment of Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch following the first padded practice of the season Saturday.

Joseph bite: “Did I like how they threw the ball? Not really. Both guys had issues today. I didn’t like what I saw today. Honest. They both struggled.’’

About halfway through practice, I thought Siemian was having the clear edge on Lynch. But then both had trouble.

When Aqib Talib, Chris Harris, Darian Stewart and T.J. Ward were out there, my unofficial stats had Siemian and Lynch all but skunked.

The practice today started with Lynch throwing a pick six to Bradley Roby. It ended with Siemian throwing a pick that might have been returned by Lorenzo Doss.

The good news for the Broncos is Siemian or Lynch don’t have to pass against the No Fly Zone on game day.

