Joseph under microscope as Broncos enter final week of disappointing season

It is not 5-10 alone that is so troubling to Denver Broncos fans and members of the team’s football department.

It is that four Broncos' defeats have been by 21 points or more.

The Cleveland Browns have one such defeat.

Eight of the Broncos’ 10 losses have been by 10 points or more. Only the 0-15 Browns have more double-digit defeats with nine.

It’s the uncompetitive nature of so many Broncos losses that has likely disturbed general manager John Elway and team president Joe Ellis.

This does not mean head coach Vance Joseph is, or should be, one and done, as some have speculated. But it could bring Elway pause as he considers significant changes to the Broncos’ coaching staff, personnel department and roster during the offseason.

Which in the Broncos’ case, begins New Year’s Day, the day after their meaningless season finale against the AFC West Division champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Joseph is a rookie head coach who had but one year experience as a defensive coordinator prior to taking the Broncos’ top job. Growing pains were expected. There were no delusions of grandeur for his first season, although a playoff appearance was considered realistic.

Joseph demonstrated poise and professionalism while pushing the Broncos through their longest losing streak in 50 years. He never had a meltdown with his team or while taking on tough questions from the press corps. The same cannot be said for many first-time head coaches, including former Broncos’ fan favorite Josh McDaniels.

Perhaps, Joseph’s greatest alibi has been the quarterback position. For reasons of performance, not injury, three quarterbacks were used during the 8-game skid. Those three quarterbacks were forced to function through two different offensive coordinators and offensive systems.

Joseph was given one of the five oldest starting lineups in the league. The 2017 draft class offered little help, with the only contributions coming from first-round left tackle Garett Bolles and fifth-round returner Isaiah McKenzie.

Neither will receive NFL Rookie of the Year consideration.

Still, it is doubtful Joseph’s methods have produced the type of results that will satisfy bosses Elway and Ellis. The Broncos are tied for 25th in penalties at 7.3 per game. Their -16-turnover ratio ranks 31st. Again, only the Browns, who are one loss away from becoming one of the three worst teams in NFL history, rank behind the Broncos in this department.

Penalties and turnovers reflect a team’s lack of on-field discipline and focus.

The Broncos’ five wins came against the Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, Oakland Raiders, New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts. Only the Chargers from that group have a long-shot chance of making the playoffs as a wild card.

Joseph took over a team that was just a year removed from winning Super Bowl 50. There wasn’t much chance he would meet expectations in his first season.

There is sentiment Joseph at least deserves to serve out the second season of his four-year contract, this time with a top-caliber quarterback. Elway is expected to make quarterback his roster priority this offseason, either through free agency or with his projected top 10 pick in the draft. Or both.

The question is whether Elway and Ellis will also consider an experienced head coach. In recent history, the Broncos have had much more success with second-time head coaches Mike Shanahan, John Fox and John Fox than with first-timers Wade Phillips and McDaniels.

At some point, the Broncos have to find continuity with their head coaching position. Does the team really want a fourth head coach in five years, which would be the case if a change is made? That would not be normal.

The Broncos finish their disappointing season on Sunday against the Chiefs with Paxton Lynch, speaking of draft picks who have so far been disappointments, expected to start at quarterback.

Elway and his top personnel assistant Matt Russell are planning to watch Baker Mayfield and the Oklahoma Sooners play Georgia in the Rose Bowl on Monday.

