Vance Joseph on whether he liked his quarterbacks' play Sunday: 'Not really'

KUSA - There’s a teeny problem Bronco quarterbacks are having in their competition.

Every day they have to go against that vaunted Broncos secondary. It’s not easy for a quarterback to look good when going against the No Fly Zone.

Vance Joseph did not sugarcoat his assessment of Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch following the first padded practice of the season Sunday.

“Did I like what I saw?'' Joseph said. "Not really. Both guys had issues today. I didn’t like what I saw today. Honest. They both struggled.’’

About halfway through practice, I thought Siemian was having the clear edge on Lynch. But then both had trouble.

When Aqib Talib, Chris Harris, Darian Stewart and T.J. Ward were out there, my unofficial stats had Siemian and Lynch all but skunked.

The practice today started with Lynch throwing a pick six to Bradley Roby. It ended with Siemian throwing a pick that might have been returned by Lorenzo Doss.

“One thing with those guys, and I've said it before in the past, when I came in right away those guys all had a chip on their shoulder,'' said defensive coordinator Joe Woods. "You want to call it pride. When they all come out to compete they hate to get beat. It's not perfect. They'll complete a couple of passes on us, but those guys take it personal. That's the thing I love about them. You can see that whole back end. You can see the young guys starting gravitate and become the same type of players in terms of their attitude.”

The good news for the Broncos is Siemian or Lynch don’t have to pass against the No Fly Zone on game day.

