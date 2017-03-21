Von Miller glad his stolen Super Bowl 50 helmet, cleats have turned up

KUSA—It’s not that Von Miller was unaware.

It’s just that the beauty of Von is that he doesn’t sweat the small stuff.

Not that the helmet and cleats he wore in Super Bowl 50 are considered small stuff.

Miller’s Super Bowl 50 helmet? He didn’t realize it was stolen until it and his cleats turned up along with Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jerseys in the great sports memorabilia heist that led to Mexico this weekend.

“The crazy thing is I knew my cleats had been missing, but I didn’t think much about it,’’ Miller said in a phone interview with 9NEWS on Tuesday evening from San Francisco, where he is training. “I saw the story about Tom Brady’s jersey and I thought, “Dang, somebody might have stolen my cleats, too.’ I just didn’t press it.’’

Miller just figured his football shoes were misplaced and they’d eventually turn up. Two days ago, he got a call from Keith Bishop, the former Denver Broncos’ left guard who is now the team’s vice president of security.

“Keith goes, ‘Do you have anything missing from Super Bowl 50?’’’ Miller said. “I said, ‘Yeah, I’m missing my cleats.’ He said, ‘What about your helmet?’ I started thinking about it and, dang, I am missing my helmet. I didn’t have it for over a year and didn’t realize it.’’

Miller was the MVP of Super Bowl 50, so his two pieces of equipment were apparently considered valuable to alleged robbery suspect Mauricio Ortega, a former executive of a newspaper in Mexico. Just as Brady’s jerseys were when he was MVP of Super Bowl 49 and 51.

Miller said he was told in the Super Bowl postgame locker room at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., his equipment bag would be packed up and sent back to his house in the Denver area.

“When I got home I opened my bag and I noticed my cleats weren’t in there, but I was doing so much stuff, I didn’t have time to sit down and ponder or get in contact with the guys,’’ Miller said. “It just goes to show what type of offseason I had last year.’’

He was off on the so-called banquet tour, making appearances on various TV shows, serving as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars, crisscrossing the country two or three times a week.

He has yet to receive his Super Bowl 50 helmet or cleats. He still has to speak to authorities to help confirm the stolen goods are his. But after talking with Broncos’ equipment manager Chris “Flip” Valenti, Miller is confident he will be in possession of his helmet and cleats soon.

“We have the best of the best working on this stuff, I’m pretty sure I’ll get it back,’’ Miller said. “Flip has been in contact with those guys and he confirmed they got my helmet. I always put my Salute to Service (military) stickers on the inside of my helmet, right inside near my ear hole. You can only put one sticker on the back of your helmet so I put all my Salute to Service stickers on the inside. Flip told me this helmet had those Salute to Service stickers.

“I also have a custom facemask, too, and Flip was able to confirm my facemask. So I think it’s going to work.’’

When he gets his helmet and cleats, Miller said he will put them in the trophy case he has at home.

“When I have a son one day, I want to give the Super Bowl stuff to him,’’ Miller said.

© 2017 KUSA-TV