KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) during an AFC West showdown between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on December 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

HOUSTON—Deep down, Von Miller knows he’s the best player on the Denver Broncos. He has never said so, but it’s not necessary.

His paycheck can talk for him.

No matter how much weight the opinion of the top player carries, though, Miller has always understood his place. He leaves coaching and roster matters to general manager John Elway.

That doesn’t mean Miller won’t cooperate when questioned about team matters. Like the Broncos’ quarterback position, for instance.

His choices: Incumbent starter Trevor Siemian, first-round backup Paxton Lynch, and speculation of possibly acquiring Tony Romo.

“I feel like Elway has always put us in a great championship position, whatever quarterback that we’ve had,’’ Miller said on the eve of Super Bowl LI. “Me, personally, I like Trev. He’s done a great job for us. Of course, you’ve got to come back and do it in training camp but I like that healthy competition between him and Paxton.

“And who knows, Paxton could come alive and become a star. It happens every single year. I like our two guys that we have right now. If we were able to get somebody else, then that will be a decision of the guys in the front office. But I’m happy with where we’re at right now.’’

Keep in mind, the next time Von Miller says something negative about a teammate, it will be the first time. When it is time to lead, Miller does so with a pat on the back, not a whack on the butt.

He is loyal to a strength. The departure of defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, then, left Miller with mixed feelings. He was a Wade guy. But he’s also a Bronco.

Phillips left when Elway decided not to renew his contract after the venerable coach asked for a hefty raise last year and the Broncos’ boss wanted to promote defensive backs coach Joe Woods to coordinator.

“It’s part of the game,’’ Miller said. “Coach Wade, he was magical for us. Not only me but everybody on that defense. We had really the best defense in the National Football League since he’s been there. That shows you the type of impact he had on us.

“But it’s part of the game. It doesn’t always stay the same. We’ve still got our core group of coaches. Coach Woods, coach Pug, coach Kollar, all these special guys so we’ll still have a special defense. It’s unfortunate we had to lose coach Wade, though.’’

As for Miller himself, he left the NFL Honors Program nine days ago without his first ever Defensive Player of the Year Award. He was the leading candidate at the halfway point, but the Broncos’ three-game losing streak in December hurt, as did all those double teams that kept him sackless in the final four games.

Still, he finished with 13.5 sacks and already has 73.5 total after just six NFL seasons.

“I’m going to continue to work hard, grind and come back and try and be an even better Von next year,’’ Miller said. “It’s something I’ve done my entire career.’’

