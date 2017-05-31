Will Parks posts practice video of two Paxton Lynch misfires

The Broncos rookie is training with DaVarryl Williamson at TOSBoxing in Englewood to prepare for the fast approaching training camp. (Photo cred-Aaron Matas)

ENGLEWOOD - Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said Tuesday his second-year quarterback Paxton Lynch has made “some impressive throws, he’s made some bad ones.’’

Thanks to Broncos’ second-year safety Will Parks, the football universe got a good look at two of Lynch’s bad throws.

In a stunning peak behind an otherwise secured Broncos’ practice, Parks posted on Snapchat two plays in which he was on the field in the team’s dime coverage. Whether it was Parks’ intention or not, Lynch delivered inaccurate throws on both of those plays.

The first time, after a read-option fake to running back C.J. Anderson from the shotgun, Lynch overthrew a wide-open receiver on a slant route. On the second play, Lynch underthrew a receiver on a crossing pattern.

The first play also showed right tackle Menelik Watson getting little more than a one-handed nudge on pass rusher Shane Ray.

Even if Parks’ intention was to show plays he was involved in, his social media posting drew criticism. The perception was, at best, he was not doing right by Lynch, and at worst, he was guilty of committing a breach of playbook confidentiality.

Former NFL players Dave Logan, Brandon Stokley and Alfred Williams all questioned the wisdom of Parks’ video posting on their respective sports-talk radio shows Wednesday.

At about this time in 2012, then Broncos’ linebacker D.J. Williams was widely skewered for posting flashcards of defensive diagrams.

The Broncos had no comment on Parks’ snapchat post. A source said the matter was reviewed and while the post was considered ill-advised, the team determined no harm was done.

Parks, 22, wrote on his twitter account @PhillyWill11 on Wednesday afternoon, “People crazy man they just be making up anything lol.’’

The Broncos selected Parks out of the University of Arizona in the sixth round last season. He had an encouraging rookie year that featured a singular spectacular moment in week 10 at New Orleans.

With 1:22 remaining and the game tied, 23-23, another Broncos rookie safety, Justin Simmons, leaped over the line and blocked what would have been a go-ahead, extra-point attempt by Saints kicker Wil Lutz. Parks picked up the bounding ball and returned to the other end zone for a go-ahead, two-point conversion that held for a 25-23 win.

And now Parks has two video postings that have gone viral.

