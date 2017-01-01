Zaire Anderson back home after scary neck injury

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 1: Head coach Gary Kubiak of the Denver Broncos and medical staff tend to linebacker Zaire Anderson #50 of the Denver Broncos in the third quarter of the game against the Oakland Raiders (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) (Photo: Dustin Bradford, 2017 Getty Images)

DENVER - Denver Broncos linebacker Zaire Anderson is back home after a scary neck injury left him transported from the field to an ambulance to a local hospital.

Anderson was released from the hospital after X-rays, an MRI exam and CT scan on his neck and head area all came back negative.

The injury occurred in the same game in which Anderson got the first start of his NFL career. After the Oakland Raiders had run roughshod over the Broncos’ defense for 218 yards in a 30-20 win back on Nov. 6, Denver defensive coordinator Wade Phillips came up with a 4-3 defense that added Anderson to an inside linebacker core that also included Todd Davis and Corey Nelson.

While covering a punt in the third quarter, Anderson, one of the hardest hitters on the team, was flying headfirst to stop returner Jalen Richard when he rammed his helmet into the hip of teammate Quentin Gause.

“I did feel it,’’ Gause said. “That was scary. He was sitting there and I said, ‘You good?’ He said, ‘I can’t move.’ That’s good to hear he is moving and he’s going to be fine.’’

Anderson was immobilized on a backboard and wheeled off the field before he was loaded into an ambulance. His fiancé’ Kelli was driven to the hospital by a Broncos’ employee.

Anderson did have movement in his arms and legs as he was transported. Further tests allowed him to return home.

Copyright 2016 KUSA