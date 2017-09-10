Mike McCoy bestows knowledge about his former team in preparation for Monday's game

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images (Photo: Dustin Bradford, 2017 Getty Images)

He was a Bronco, then a Charger and now a Bronco again.

Mike McCoy has been been on both sides of this rivalry, a rivalry that's been a bit one-sided lately with Denver winning six of the last seven.

"I have a lot of respect for all of those players," said McCoy. "A lot of great people, not just players but the way every coach and every player through some tough times fought their tails off every day. There was no excuse as we just showed up to work every day, but unfortunately we didn’t win enough games. We’re excited here and that’s the thing now. I’ve got a new home and we’re ready to go.”

The new Broncos offensive coordinator was fired as the Chargers head coach after a four-year stint in San Diego.

The Chargers now have a new head coach and a new home, but McCoy still knows his former team better than most and he's willing to share his secrets.

“I think I’ve answered plenty of questions, whether it’s the staff here or the players here for some tips. It’s all about the players going out there and executing. We’re going to put plans in and we’re going to talk to them about everything, but it’s important that they use the information we give them to go out there and study on their own. It does help just talking about the preparation part of it, what type of players they have and what they like to do in certain situations as players. It’s all about the 11 guys in all three phases going out there and playing.”

Although the Chargers have made adjustments since McCoy's departure, his inside information has given the players something to study prior to Monday's game.

“He knows the personnel really well," said Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian. "It’s a new defensive scheme for him too, so that’s a little different. But he knows the personnel really well and that’s helped us out quite a bit.”

Demaryius Thomas added, "If you were the head coach for the Chargers and you got fired, you play them on Monday Night, what would you want to do? I’d try to put up 100 if I could. I don’t know if that’s possible, but I’d try.”

The Broncos and Chargers kick off at 8:20pm at Mile High. The game will air on Channel 20.

© 2017 KUSA-TV