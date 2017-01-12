Mike McCoy will return as Broncos' offensive coordinator

Head coach Mike McCoy of the San Diego Chargers looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 30, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo: Dustin Bradford, Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD—The Denver Broncos are finalizing contract negotiations with Mike McCoy to make him their offensive coordinator again, sources tell 9NEWS.

McCoy, was the Broncos’ offensive coordinator from 2009-10 under head coach Josh McDaniels, and 2011-12 under John Fox before becoming the San Diego Chargers’ head coach from 2013-16, is coming home again.

McCoy interviewed all day Thursday at the Broncos' UCHealth Training Center. He was still there Thursday night and was going to stay overnight.

It made sense for Broncos’ general manager John Elway and head coach Vance Joseph to set up McCoy’s interview Thursday and Bill Musgrave’s visit for the same job Friday.

McCoy had been the Broncos’ top choice to turn around their offense that was too often anemic in 2016. If he took the job Thursday, the Broncos didn’t have to waste Musgrave’s time with a trip in the next day.

The Broncos had to move quickly on Thursday because the Buffalo Bills had offered him the same job and the Washington Redskins were interested in talking to him after their 30-year-old offensive coordinator, Sean McVay, became the youngest head coach in NFL history when he took the job with the Los Angeles Rams.

McCoy will now work with the Broncos' young quarterback duo of Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch.

Siemian just had a pretty good season as a first-year starter for the Broncos, throwing for 3,401 yards and 18 touchdowns against 10 interceptions while posting an 8-6 record.

Lynch was a first-round rookie who is bigger, stronger and more athletic than Siemian but those skills are also raw for the NFL level.

New Bills' head coach Sean McDermott had hoped to partner up with McCoy and Washington needs an offensive coordinator after Sean McVay was hired as the Los Angeles Rams' head coach.

McVay, the youngest head coach in NFL history, reportedly has hired Wade Phillips as his news defensive coordinator. Phillips had been the defensive coordinator of the terrific Denver defense the past two years. Phillips’ defense was the primary reason why the Broncos won Super Bowl 50 to cap the 2015 season. But the team let his two-year contract elapse after this season with plans of replacing him by promoting either defensive backs coach Joe Woods or linebackers coach Reggie Herring to defensive coordinator.

Woods is considered the favorite.

The Broncos may have several defensive coaches who are loyal to Phillips but they are not expected to leave as they are all have one more year left on their contracts. The Broncos are not planning to release those defensive coaches from their contracts.

The Broncos’ offense, however, is another matter. The West Coast-oriented offense coached by Gary Kubiak and Rick Dennison reached a 50-year low in December when the Broncos failed to score more than 10 points in three consecutive games, all losses.

It was the first time since 1966 the Broncos endured such a three-game scoring skid.

Had the Broncos gone with Musgrave, the team could have at least kept their old playbook. Musgrave, who was instrumental in furthering the development of quarterback Derek Carr the past two seasons as the Oakland Raiders’ offensive coordinator, is steeped in the West Coast offense.

McCoy can coach any system – from the Tim Tebow read option in 2011 to Josh McDaniels/Peyton Manning hybrid in 2012 – but it’s the latter he figures to install with the Broncos.

McCoy left the Broncos in 2013 to take the Chargers’ head job and in his first season, he improved the team from 7-9 under Norv Turner in 2012 to 9-7. They were 9-7 again in 2014 but in the past two years McCoy experienced rotten luck with injuries to key starters and the distraction of the franchise’s impending move to Los Angeles.

The Chargers were 4-12 and 5-11 the past two years but through it all, quarterback Philip Rivers consistently put up gaudy passing statistics. Rivers in his four years with McCoy averaged 4,486 passing yards, 31 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

With McCoy back as offensive coordinator, the focus will be on his coaching assistants. The Broncos are not expected to retain Dennison or tight ends coach Brian Pariani, who had been long-time assistants for Kubiak, who retired on Jan. 2.

The team and offensive line coach Clancy Barone mutually decided to part ways Thursday night. The Broncos have received permission from Joseph’s former Miami Dolphins to interview assistant offensive line coach Jeremiah Washburn.

Broncos’ running backs coach Eric Studesville interviewed Tuesday for the New York Jets’ offensive coordinator position. Studesville just finished his 20th season as an NFL running backs coach. While he served as the Broncos’ interim head coach for the final four games in place of the fired McDaniels in 2010, he has never been a coordinator.

If Studesville doesn’t get the Jets’ job, the Broncos would like him back as running backs coach.

