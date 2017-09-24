Roughly half the Broncos players kneel during National Anthem

Sep 24, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Denver Bronco players kneel in protest during the National Anthem before a game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

KUSA - Roughly half the Denver Broncos’ players and several staffers took a knee during the playing of the National Anthem here Sunday prior to their game against the Buffalo Bills.

Players who kneeled include Will Parks, Curtis, Harris Jr., Brandon Marshall, Justin Simmons, Bennie Fowler III, Aqib Talib, Jamaal Charles, Shelby Harris, Donald Stephenson, Max Garcia, Adam Gotsis, Emmanuel Sanders, Cody Latimer and Von Miller.

Several Bills players kneeled as well.

Sep 24, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills players kneel in protest during the National Anthem before a game against the Denver Broncos at New Era Field. (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

Several Broncos, maybe half the team, kneeling during playing of National Anthem. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) September 24, 2017

Chris Harris Jr. kneeling and raising right first. Virgil Green standing with raised right fist. Adam Gotsis kneeling. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) September 24, 2017

Earlier Sunday, Jacksonville Jaguars players locked arms during the National Anthem prior to the start of the team's third regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens in London.

Several of them kneeled with their arms locked, including Jaguars owner Shahid Khan.

Many NFL players around the league made varied forms of demonstrations during the playing of the Star Spangled Banner – the entire Pittsburgh Steelers’ team stayed in their locker room -- in protest of President Trump’s strong comments Friday.

RELATED: Jaguars owner Shahid Khan joins in on NFL's national anthem protests

MORE: Trump: NFL should 'fire or suspend' players who kneel during anthem

The gesture comes less than 7 hours after President Trump tweeted the following about players kneeling during the anthem:

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

...NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Trump said fans should leave when they see even one player disrespect the flag. He also called players who make demonstrations “sons of b------,’’ and said NFL owners should fire them for making a demonstration.

Broncos’ chief executive officer Joe Ellis issued a statement Saturday night supporting his players for taking a stand on social issues.

Our players have shown a tremendous commitment to raising awareness for important societal issues by using their platform in a positive way,’’ Ellis stated. “In addition to their hard work off the field, we have great admiration for their dedication to making our team the absolute best it can be. They’ve made incredible sacrifices to reach this level, and we recognize they give their all to our team and our fans each and every day. As an organization, we could not be more proud, appreciative and grateful for our players. We’ll continue to support them and work together to advocate for values of respect, diversity and inclusion.’

© 2017 KUSA-TV