Quarterback Peyton Manning addresses the media (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The news broke on a Sunday afternoon, Broncos' legend and chicken parm enthusiast Peyton Manning would retire.

March 6, 2016: Peyton Manning announces his retirement

The quarterback made the announcement official at a teary-eyed press conference the next day, with his wife and kids by his side.

March 7, 2016: Peyton Manning retires after 18 seasons

Peyton Manning's retirement after a Super Bowl victory was never really a doubt, Broncos Insider Mike Klis wrote later that day.

As you can imagine, Broncos nation was both proud and sad to see the future hall-of-famer go. And naturally, the Broncos served chicken parm for lunch on the day of his announcement.

March 6, 2016: Reactions to Peyton Manning's retirement.

Even Tom Brady tweeted his congratulations to the football great.

A couple of weeks after the announcement, Manning's former team, the Indianapolis Colts, announced they would retire his number.

March 18, 2016: Colts to retire Peyton Manning's No. 18, add statue to stadium.

Naturally, sales of Petyon Manning memoriablia skyrocketed in the weeks after the announcement. And if gave us the chance to remind you of when he busted out his best moves to "Rocky Top" at a Broncos practice.

We still miss you, Peyton.

Today, a year later, the question for Broncos Country is: who will be the next Broncos quarterback? Trevor Siemian? Paxton Lynch? GASP. Tony Romo?!

