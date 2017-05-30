Paxton Lynch gets shot with first team

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 30: Quarterback Paxton Lynch #12 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the game against the San Diego Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) (Photo: Dustin Bradford, 2016 Getty Images)

With the return to offseason practices, the Denver Broncos showed off Paxton Lynch to the media Tuesday.

The first-round draft pick from a year ago got the first team reps in the Broncos’ organized team activity (OTA) session Tuesday. Trevor Siemian got the first team last week, and he was the second teamer Tuesday.

First team, second team, it still seems like Siemian more often knows where to go with the ball. And while Lynch’s talent is obvious, he still throws into coverage.

“I thought Paxton did fine,’’ said Broncos head coach Vance Joseph. “He’s made some really impressive throws, he’s made some bad ones. Both guys have. And, again, guys, it’s the learning stage that we want. The point of OTAs for the quarterbacks is to learn Mike’s system now, so in training camp they can really compete for the job.’’

Indeed, it probably doesn’t really matter if Siemian is ahead of Lynch the day after Memorial Day. All that matters is both quarterbacks master, to the best of their ability, how to execution the plays in offensive coordinator Mike McCoy’s system.

Here’s how it may well go down: Siemian could well outperform Lynch between now and the Broncos’ season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 11. But Lynch could still be the opening day quarterback.

If that happens, the thinking would be: The Broncos know what Siemian can do. He’s fine. But is there better? Will Lynch become better with playing time?

“What I see from Paxton, he’s playing with confidence,’’ said cornerback Chris Harris Jr. “He’s not being tentative, he’s not second-guessing himself. That’s what you need. You’ve got to have a quarterback that’s all the way in, and has all the confidence in what he can do out there, because they’re leading the guys on the offense. They’re the O-line, the running backs and receivers. If he doesn’t have confidence they’re not going to have confidence in him.’’

For Siemian to become the opening-day quarterback for a second consecutive season, he may have to not only beat out Lynch, but beat him out decisively.

Lynch is the first-round draft pick. Ready or not, he may be the guy. OTAs is about getting ready.

