Peyton Manning to enter Colorado Sports Hall of Fame in 2018

Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos runs the offense against the San Diego Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 3, 2016 in Denver, Colorado (Photo: Doug Pensinger, 2016 Getty Images)

USA TODAY - Peyton Manning only played four seasons with the Denver Broncos, but the quarterback accomplished a lot during those four years.

Manning went 45-12 with the Denver Broncos, helping them reach two Super Bowls, winning one of them. Manning amassed 17,112 passing yards and 140 touchdown passes during his time in Denver and he broke the NFL’s single-season record with 55 touchdown passes in 2013.

In recognition of his accomplishments with the Broncos, Manning will be inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame in April of 2018. Rashaan Salaam, Joe Glenn, Sam Pagano, Tracy Hill and Alex Burl will join Manning in next year’s class.

Manning entered the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor last week and he is expected to one day join the Broncos’ Ring of Fame. The five-time NFL MVP will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

Manning will be the 33rd Bronco to enter the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame, joining former players including quarterback John Elway, tight end Shannon Sharpe and cornerback Champ Bailey.

Fans can purchase tickets to the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame Banquet for $200 by visiting http://www.coloradosports.org or by calling 720-258-3535.

Copyright 2017 USA TODAY