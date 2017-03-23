Peyton Manning visits the Air Force Academy

Courtesy: USAFA

DENVER - Peyton Manning shared his wisdom with the Air Force Academy this week.

The former Bronco quarterback was at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Monday visiting staff and cadets, and speaking about warrior ethos.

Courtesy: USAFA

Air Force officials tell 9NEWS 'warrior ethos' pertains to the leadership qualities that someone would have to have to be in the Air Force. It includes core values including: integrity first, service before self, and excellence.

Manning signed autographs for cadets ahead of speaking.

Courtesy: USAFA

Courtesy: USAFA

© 2017 KUSA-TV