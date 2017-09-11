POLL: How many wins will the Broncos get this season?

Aug 26, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) before the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Sports Authority Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

KUSA - At the start of the NFL season, the optimism of every fan base is at an all-time high.

Well, unless you're a fan of the Browns (sorry Cleveland).

via GIPHY

For Broncos fans, there are high expectations going into every season. The city is used to playoff appearances and super bowls.

Although, after missing out on the playoffs last year--and few unpopular decisions by the front office this offseason (We're looking at you, T.J. Ward)--plenty of fans don't know what to think about these 2017 Broncos.

So, on the eve of the new football year, we're asking you. How many wins do you think the Broncos will get this season? Vote in our poll below, or by copying and pasting the following link: http://www.playbuzz.com/9news10/how-many-wins-will-the-broncos-get-this-year.

© 2017 KUSA-TV