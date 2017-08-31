POLL: Which player on the bubble would you most like to see make the Broncos roster?

With just one preseason game left to play, several Broncos on the bubble have one last chance to make an impression, and hopefully make the roster. Kyle Sloter, Kalif Raymond, Jordan Taylor and Shelby Harris are four of those names. (Photo: USA Today Sports Images)

KUSA - One shot, one opportunity.....cue the Eminem GIF.

via GIPHY

There's just one more game, and one final chance for several Broncos to prove to the coaching staff that they deserve a spot on the team's final 53-man roster.

Of all those players, there are four big names in particular who are all on the bubble of suiting up with the Broncos in week one of the regular season.

First, there's quarterback Kyle Sloter, the undrafted free agent out of Northern Colorado who has performed better than any other QB on the roster this preseason.

Then, you have Kalif Raymond--a wide receiver and a "special teams specialist".

Don't forget about Jordan Taylor, the reliable receiver who might be known even better for his "Sunshine" nickname from the classic sports film, Remember the Titans.

via GIPHY

Finally, there's DT Shelby Harris, who's made the most of his opportunity this preseason with all of Denver's injuries on the defensive line. He's already been cut six times in his short NFL career, and is hoping that this season is different.

Now, there's a chance that more than one of these guys makes the final roster. But, if you could only pick one of these guys to suit up for the orange and blue this season, who would you choose?

Vote in our poll above, or use the link below.

http://www.playbuzz.com/9news10/which-player-on-the-bubble-would-you-most-like-to-see-on-the-broncos-roster

© 2017 KUSA-TV