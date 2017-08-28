RAW: Houston native Emmanuel Sanders speaks on Texas flooding
It's been difficult for the Broncos with ties to Texas to stay completely focused on football with the flooding in Houston, so several of them, like Houston native Emmanuel Sanders, have been doing their part to help.
KUSA 8:40 PM. MDT August 28, 2017
