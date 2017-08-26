KUSA
Close

RECAP NFL PRESEASON: Packers at Broncos

KUSA 10:36 PM. MDT August 26, 2017

Denver Broncos are 3 - 0 in the preseason after winning 27 - 17 against the Green Bay Packers. This is archived coverage of the game from 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis, 9NEWS anchor Rod Mackey and Broncos staff.

KLISJamaal Charles flashes quickness, Lynch injured 

9NEWS hosts a live game chat and blog for each Broncos game. Fans can read along or join by logging in, commenting as a guest, or using #WeAreBRONCOS on Twitter and Instagram.

Don't see the archived chat? Tap here.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories