Report: Vance Joseph accused of sexual assault while assistant coach at CU

ENGLEWOOD, CO - JANUARY 12: Vance Josepf addresses the media after being introduced as the Denver Broncos new head coach during a press conference at the Paul D. Bowlen Memorial Broncos Centre on January 12, 2017 in Englewood, Colorado. (Photo: Matthew Stockman, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - Past allegations against the new head coach of the Denver Broncos resurfaced this weekend.

Vance Joseph was introduced publicly by the Broncos on Thursday at Dove Valley. On Saturday, the Daily Camera newspaper in Boulder published an article saying Joseph was accused of sexually assaulting two female trainers back in 2003 while he was an assistant football coach at CU Boulder.

Joseph was never arrested or charged. The Daily Camera reported that one of the women declined to talk to police, and the other said she didn't want to press charges.

RELATED: Vance Joseph is Broncos head coach

Joseph eventually left CU during a separate investigation over sexual harassment, according to the report.

A spokesperson for the Broncos released a statement to 9NEWS:

"We were aware of the reports from nearly 15 years ago, and like all candidates, we thoroughly reviewed his background. He was never charged with any wrongdoing and has moved on."

The investigation was part of a probe into a recruiting scandal at CU that made headlines in the early 2000s.

(© 2017 KUSA)