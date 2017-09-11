Siemian, Broncos survive late scare, defeat Chargers, 24-21

Quarterback Trevor Siemian #13 of the Denver Broncos is introduced to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 11, 201. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Edmonds, 2017 Getty Images)

DENVER - Call a timeout just before the fateful field goal. Do it over again. Celebrate victory.

The Los Angeles Chargers thought they rallied for overtime as young kicker Younghoe Koo booted a 44-yard field goal as time expired. But Joseph, the Denver Broncos' first-year head coach, called time out just before the kick.

Koo's next field-goal attempt was blocked by Broncos' defensive end Shelby Harris. The Broncos hung on to defeat the Chargers, 24-21 in the season opener before a late-arriving crowd of 74,892 at eventually-to-be-renamed Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Late because the game kicked off at 8:20 p.m. Denver time. It ended at 11:15 p.m.

Perhaps, The Great Quarterback Competition steeled Trevor Siemian more than most.

After battling with Paxton Lynch for seven months before winning the No. 1 quarterback job, Siemian was ready for the season opener Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ready and lucky. After an early pick six was dropped by Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward, Siemian regrouped and led the Broncos to victory.

Siemian threw two touchdown passes to Bennie Fowler III and scored another on a 1-yard run. The Broncos were up 24-7 in the fourth quarter but then turned the ball over twice. Siemian was picked off on a botched screen pass intended for Fowler and Jamaal Charles fumbled.

The Chargers stormed back with quarterback Philip Rivers throwing two touchdowns in a 68-second span to close to within, 24-21.

Siemian completed 17 of 28 for 219 yards at the 2 minute warning. Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers was 22 of 33 for 192 yards but with three touchdown throws and an interception.

Football can be a funny game. After both teams exchanged punts to finish their first series, Siemian started the Broncos’ second possession by throwing a sideline pass – right to Chargers’ cornerback Casey Hayward. The ball landed in Hayward’s arms as he was clear of intended receiver C.J. Anderson.

Hayward dropped it. Flat out dropped a pick six.

Siemian not only survived the scare, he led the Broncos on a 70-yard march. A mix of Anderson runs – he had six carries for 29 yards on the drive – and Siemian passes – he completed 4 of 7 for 41 yards – allowed the Broncos to score their first offensive touchdown of the season.

It was capped when Siemian first drew the Chargers offside, then with a free play rolled right and threw a perfect pass to Bennie Fowler III in the back of the end zone.

Instead of 7-0 Chargers on the Hayward pick six, it was 7-0 Broncos on the Siemian pass to Fowler. A 14-point, first-quarter swing.

Rivers led the Chargers back on their next possession. The big play came on third-and-8 from the Chargers’ 39 when Rivers threw a deep pass to Keenan Allen, who was well-covered by Broncos’ nickelback Bradley Roby. Only Roby tackled Allen before the ball arrived and was flagged for a 40-yard pass interference penalty.

With the ball at the 21, Chargers’ running back Melvin Gordon rushed for 10 yards and then after flipping the field with the change of quarters, caught an 11-yard pass from Rivers for a game-tying touchdown.

The Broncos’ go-ahead score was set up by speedy rookie Isaiah McKenzie’s 31-punt return. With the ball at the Broncos’ 47, Siemian converted a third-and-7 with a 9-yard completion to tight end A.J. Derby.

Anderson then ran for 18 yards and the Broncos were in business at the Chargers’ 26. Jamaal Charles had a couple nice runs – his first action in a Broncos’ uniform after nine seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs – and then Derby caught a 13-yard strike to the 1.

Siemian rolled right and decided to run it in for the go-ahead score.

With the game starting at 8:20 p.m. Denver time, it was 9:40 p.m. at halftime.

To start the second half, Roby atoned for his early penalty by intercepting a Rivers' pass across the middle intended for Allen. The turnover was caused by a safety blitz. Justin Simmons hurried Rivers into his errant throw. Rivers heatedly complained Roby held up Allen on the play but it wasn't called and the Broncos had the ball at the Chargers' 43.

One play after Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas dropped an easy pass from Siemian, he made a difficult catch down the right sideline for a 29-yard gain setting up first and goal at the 10. Siemian made it 3 of 3 in red-zone conversions by throwing a 6-yard touchdown to Fowler, their second scoring hookup in the game.

The Broncos were up 21-7 early in the third quarter. After driving down to first-and-goal at the 1, the Broncos couldn't put the game away, settling instead for a short Brandon McManus field goal. Earlier in the day, McManus and the Broncos agreed on a three-year contract extension that included a $5 million signing bonus.

The only the Broncos could lose a 24-7 lead midway through the fourth quarter was if they self destructed. And they nearly did. On third down, Siemian attempted a screen pass into coverage. Fowler was thrown down on the before the pass got to him but there was no call. The ball bounced in the air and safety Adrian Phillips intercepted.

Rivers finished the short-field drive with a touchdown pass to Allen. On the next series, Charles made a nice 11-yard run but then fumbled. On the next play, Rivers hit Travis Benjamin for a 38-yard touchdown pass and it was suddenly 24-21 with 7:07 remaining.

